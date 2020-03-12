Was Barb out of line on 'Bachelor' finale? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

Is it appropriate for parents of adult children to blatantly show their disapproval of a potential spouse for their son or daughter?

We know where the mother of Peter Weber stands, after a wild finale of the 24th season of "The Bachelor" included Weber's mom, Barb, declaring her disdain for his choice of a relationship with Madison Prewett instead of finalist Hannah Ann Sluss.

"Chris, he's gonna have to fail to succeed,'' she told host Chris Harrison about her son. "All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it's not gonna work."

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager debated on TODAY Thursday whether Barb went a little too far with Prewett and her son standing right there.

"It seems to be like it was a bad idea to say that stuff,'' Hoda said. "If he does end up going with Madison, just imagine what Thanksgiving and Christmas, just life (will be like). Could you imagine how horrible and awkward and terrible that would be?"

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

TODAY fans who weighed in on social media saw both sides of the argument.

"She was out of line,'' one commenter said. "As a mother of two adult children, there's a fine line on how far you can push your kids. Parenting adult children is learning when to help and when to keep your mouth shut."

"Love that she said what she did,'' another countered. "She's a mom looking out for her son. Sometimes we cannot see what our moms can."

The two-part finale revealed that Weber decided to pursue a relationship with Prewett even after she decided to skip the final rose ceremony. Weber initially proposed to Sluss before deciding he made a mistake.

As for Barb's sharply-delivered barbs in the finale, Jenna came down on the side of giving your adult children room to make their own decisions.

Peter Weber's mother was not happy with his choice to pursue a relationship with Madison Prewett on "The Bachelor." ABC

"One thing my parents did, thank goodness, was I had some not great boyfriends, and they never told me that,'' she said. "They just let them into their home and invited them to things and then waited until they could tell I was done.

"You want to teach your kids and then let them go, which is a sad thing to do."

One thing was for sure — Barb had plenty of conviction when delivering her opinion of the relationship.

"Barb didn't even flinch when she was saying all that,'' Hoda said. "I would've been stammering and stumbling."

Her husband sat there looking uncomfortable as Barb let the world know how she felt about her son's girlfriend.

"Look at Pete's dad's face,'' Jenna said. "He's thinking about Christmas, he's thinking about what's coming down the line and he's like, 'This is gonna be awkward.'''