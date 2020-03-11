And the final rose goes to Hannah Ann ... or does it?

The 24th season of "The Bachelor" wrapped this week with a dramatic two-part finale that saw Peter Weber ultimately opt to pursue a relationship with Madison Prewett — even after she skipped the final rose ceremony.

Despite his mom's tearful plea to pick finalist Hannah Ann Sluss in Monday's installment, the 28-year-old pilot revealed that he had strong feelings for Prewett.

However, Prewett, who'd previously told Weber she couldn't continue to date him if he'd been intimate with the other women in the fantasy suites, left the show and returned home after realizing that the pair's lifestyles were too different.

On their final date in Australia, Prewett explained, "As much as we want this, I don't know if we can give each other what we need. Sometimes I think being a great warrior and being a good fighter is knowing when to surrender. I do think that love still wins and I do think love conquers all, because I'm willing to walk away so that you can get what you came here to find."

Peter Weber and Madison Prewett traveled to Alice Springs, Australia, on night one of the season finale event on "The Bachelor." ABC

On Tuesday's episode, Weber proposed to Sluss, telling the 23-year-old model, "I've cherished every single moment that I've been able to spend with you."

"I told you my heart was being pulled in two different directions, but now I have to follow my heart," he added. "My heart chooses you forever."

However, Weber later realized he'd made a mistake.

"I never intended to give my heart to two people and the pain that comes with that — I've just been battling it," he said during an emotional confrontation with Sluss one month later in Los Angeles. "I want so badly to be able to give you everything, give you my entire heart because that's everything you deserve, and I can't do that. I'm so sorry."

"You took away from me my first engagement because I trusted you," she told him.

"I'm strong, and I've been my own rock throughout this," she added before leaving. "You don't have to worry about me."

Host Chris Harrison then visited Prewett, a 23-year-old foster parent recruiter, at her home in Auburn, Alabama, where she revealed she regretted leaving the show. Harrison informed her that Weber had ended his engagement to Sluss because of his feelings for Prewett, and invited Prewett to reunite with Weber in LA.

During the live portion of the finale, Weber and Prewett told Harrison that they still love each other.

The pair acknowledged that they have "a lot of healing" to do, but plan to give the relationship another shot and take things "one day at a time."

Though Weber's mother, Barb, maintained her stance that Sluss was the better choice for her son, Harrison assured the couple, "I'll be there."

Hannah Ann Sluss was the only contestant to appear at the final rose ceremony on this season of "The Bachelor." ABC

In the Feb. 24 episode, Prewett told Weber that she was saving herself for marriage.

“For me, personally, I wouldn’t be able to say yes to an engagement and continue to move forward if you have slept with the other women,” she said. “I’m not in any way trying to come across as judgmental or hold something over your head, but at the same time, those are just my expectations that I have in life.”

“I just can’t wrap my mind around in a week from now, if you’re down on one knee, and six days before that you slept with somebody else,” she added.

Weber told Prewett, "I’ll just be very honest and I won’t give any details, but I have been intimate, and I can’t lie to you about that.”

In the following week's episode, Weber told host Chris Harrison that the conversation had gone "horribly."

“I don’t know if she’s gonna be able to continue this with me," he worried. "This could be it right now.”

Weber previously vied for Hannah Brown's heart on the 15th season of "The Bachelorette."