There’s a mystery on “The Voice.”

Ryan Gallagher, one of the hopefuls on the current season of the NBC singing competition, has left the show.

At the beginning of Monday night’s episode, host Carson Daly revealed that Gallagher, 31, “had to exit the competition.”

Gallagher, who was on Kelly Clarkson’s team, competed in the knockout rounds last week, looking to advance in the top 17. The knockout winner, Taryn Papa, was determined by tabulating votes from the three remaining contestants.

So, why did Gallagher leave the show? Some people think it may have something to do with his family, since he had previously revealed that his mother had been hospitalized with the coronavirus. On his Instagram stories, though, he shot that down.

"Thanks you everybody for your concern for my family," Gallagher said. "However, everybody's fine, that's not the cause of what happened tonight on ‘The Voice.’ I didn't drop out of the show. Details are still to come, I'll keep you posted.”

He also shared a photo of himself in a tuxedo with “2020 you are an interesting one” written in small letters on it.

“The Voice” has not given a reason for his departure, although there was speculation the virus may have played a role. "Entertainment Tonight” reported that Gallagher was dismissed for breaking the show's COVID-19 protocols.

TODAY has reached out to "The Voice" for comment on Gallagher's exit.

On Monday, he posted a trio of photos of himself on his Instagram page seemingly plugging the fact he was on the competition.

"1,2,3....? Which look do you prefer?” he captioned the photos, adding @nbcthevoice and @kellyclarkson, as well as the hashtag #teamkelly.