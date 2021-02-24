Shoulder pads galore! 'The Voice' coaches drop '80s-inspired music video

Together forever, and never to part!

“The Voice” coaches just took a trip back to the ‘80s in a new music video, putting their spin on Rick Astley’s 1988 hit, “Together Forever.”

The funny video begins with Blake Shelton looking wistfully at Polaroids of himself with his fellow “Voice” coaches, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas, who is returning for season 20.

Before long, all four coaches are transported to a pastel pink and blue wonderland, where they show off their totally awesome ‘80s dance moves. (Don’t forget, Shelton may or may not have been known as Break It Down Blake during his pageant days in the '80s!)

We can't handle Shelton's '80s dance moves! YouTube

The coaches also pulled out their best ‘80s style. Shelton rocks a black suit like Astley’s in the original music video.

Legend is rocking so much leather fringe! YouTube

Legend wears a leather jacket with fringed sleeves, and Clarkson pays tribute to the decade with shoulder pads that almost touch the sky.

Hello, shoulder pads! YouTube

Jonas, meanwhile, embraces the acid wash trend in a truly spectacular Canadian tuxedo.

So. Much. Denim. YouTube

“I knew keeping this all denim look would come in handy one day…” he wrote on Instagram.

At the end of the video, Rick Astley himself makes a quick, winking appearance, much to Shelton's surprise.

This will be Jonas’ second season on “The Voice” after making his coaching debut in season 18. Gwen Stefani replaced him in season 19, but she is stepping back from her coaching duties this season.

Jonas said in an earlier video that he’s been “living and breathing ‘The Voice'" during his season off.

"Little do these coaches know I've grown stronger by the day,” he said. “The newbie has now become the master.

“A warrior never sleeps,” he added.