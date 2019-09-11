The wait is almost over!

In less than two weeks, "This Is Us" returns for a whole new season of family drama — with a whole lot of new faces.

A recent trailer for season four of the Pearson family drama was packed with characters fans had never set eyes on before. But if that clip left them worried about their old favorites, a new teaser should put those concerns to rest.

The upcoming season of "This Is Us" has surprises in store for its faithful fans. NBC

"The magic of this show is that there's still so much story to tell, and that is exciting," Mandy Moore, aka Rebecca, revealed in a first-look video on E! News.

In fact, the season premiere promises to tell so much of that story it's scheduled to run several minutes longer than usual.

Chris Sullivan (Toby) said, "It is almost as if we are telling a new story, and fans will be very surprised."

How surprised?

"This is going to be one of the biggest moments," said star Sterling K. Brown (Randall).

And Justin Hartley (Kevin) completely agreed.

"There are some 'oh boy!' moments where you will be a little bit caught off guard," he warned in the clip, adding, "in a really good way."

But amid the surprises, the new plot points and those unfamiliar faces, some things won't change at all.

"It feels like we're making it with love," Papa Pearson himself, Milo Ventimiglia, explained. "That is what makes people really embrace the show, (and say) 'Those are my stories up on that screen. It's not just Jack and Rebecca or Kevin, Kate and Randall. That's my story.'"

In others, no matter how far the series strays from earlier seasons, it will always hit close to home.

Grab you tissues now! The emotional season premiere airs Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET.