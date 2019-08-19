When "This Is Us" returns for the its fourth season next month, fans had better expect the unexpected.

A new poster for the Emmy-nominated NBC drama, shared on Instagram by star Mandy Moore, teases the fact that the show, which returns for a new season on Sept. 24, will go right just when viewers think it will go left.

"If you think you know what's coming next…you don't know us,” the poster reads over images of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan), Kevin (Justin Hartley, who appears solo) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

"Sept 24th can’t get here soon enough. Some of us watched the first episode on Friday and it’s a doozy. Just just you wait.... #thisisus,” Moore wrote.

The actress has already teased the upcoming season this summer.

"Mom and Dad are back shooting the very first scene of season 4. Can’t wait for you to see!" she wrote on Instagram last month.

In June, she also hinted that the fourth season will start with a bang.

“It’s an exciting step in a different direction, I’d say, this first episode," Moore said while appearing at PopSugar's Play/Ground. "I do know, there’s a lot to look forward to. There’s a big surprise in that first episode that people are not going to see coming.”