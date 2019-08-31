NBC just dropped the season four trailer for “This Is Us” and September cannot come fast enough!

The new trailer teased some big moments for the beloved main characters but also introduced some new faces into the mix.

The minute-and-a-half-long clip begins with Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) talking to her husband, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), in their car.

“It’s so strange, isn’t it?" she asked. “How just like that, a complete stranger can become such a big part of your story. It’s actually kind of terrifying, you know. How a single cross with one person you’ve never met can change everything.”

The trailer shows quick shots of the main cast members beyond Moore and Ventimiglia, including Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson.

In typical “This Is Us” fashion, a curveball was thrown into the mix, sprinkling in plenty of new faces into the trailer leaving fans wondering more.

Director M. Night Shyamalan appeared in the one-minute-long trailer alongside Asante Blackk, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Bahara Golestani, Omar Epps, Jennifer Morrison, Timothy Omundson, Auden Thornton, Nick Wechsler and Julian Silva.

Their roles are unclear and still a secret, but NBC can’t say they didn’t warn us!

The original teaser poster for the season, as shown on Moore’s Instagram earlier this month, read, “If you think what’s coming next…you don’t know us.”

It was revealed in early May that the award-winning NBC drama would be renewed for three more seasons.

The season four premiere of “This Is Us” debuts on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. and will run a few minutes over 10 p.m. for a special extended episode to kick off the start of the new season.

We can't wait!