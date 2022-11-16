Zoë Kravitz says ‘Big Little Lies’ won’t return for Season 3: ‘It’s done’

Zoë Kravitz knows fans want a Season Three of "Big Little Lies" — and has a good reason for why it's (probably) not going to happen.

The HBO series, based on the Liane Moriarty's hit murder mystery, won eight Emmys in 2017, the year it debuted. The second season, which premiered in 2019, went beyond the source material to explore the Monterey women's lives. The case is solved, but the repercussion go on (and on).

Kravitz played Bonnie Carlson, one of five women who become wrapped up in a murder investigation. She acted alongside Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep, who joined in the second season.

During a GQ video interview from Nov. 15, Kravitz addressed the future of the show — namely, that there wouldn't be one.

"I don't think it is (returning)," she said. "We talked about doing a Season Three a lot and unfortunately Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year, which is heartbreaking. And I just can't imagine going on without him.

"He really was the visionary for that show. Unfortunately, it's done," she concluded.

Vallée directed and executive produced the first season of "Big Little Lies" and remained involved in the second season. The Canadian filmmaker died in December 2021 at age 58 from heart complications, his family said in a statement, per Deadline.

"Testimonials of friendship, esteem and respect for our father and for his work are still coming from around the world,” his sons Alex and Émile Vallée said in the statement. “We are sincerely grateful and we hope that his creativity will continue to serve as inspiration and guidance to the people in this industry that he was so passionate about."

Vallée also helmed the HBO miniseries "Sharp Objects," as well as the movies "Dallas Buyers Club" and "C.R.A.Z.Y."