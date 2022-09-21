Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer now: What happened after the ‘Bachelorette’ finale

Is lasting love in the cards for Bachelorette Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer? The Season 19 finale, which aired on Sept. 20, gave us our answer.

By the end of the part one of the finale, which aired last week, Schwer was the only suitor remaining for Windey of the show's original 32 men. Windey said 28-year-old real estate analyst from New Jersey was "everything that she's ever looked for in someone."

After meeting her family, though, Schwer seemed to have a change of heart when it came to his readiness to propose. "I think I want to date you," Schwer said.

The conversation caused Windey to question the future of their relationship. “He said, ‘I want to continue to date you.’ That doesn’t scream, I want to propose,” Windey said, recapping the interaction to people who appear to be producers.

“What am I supposed to do? Walk away because he doesn’t want to propose?” Gabby asked, calling the event a “dumpster fire” and a “big mess.”

Erich proposed in the 'Bachelorette' finale

Windey and Schwer began the finale by committing to each other despite their conversation last episode.

"He's fought for me time and time again," Windey said in a conversation with Recchia. Tearing up, Windey said that she feels like "all her reams are coming true."

Schwer and Windey got ready for their own proposal — she in a white gown with embroidered flowers, and him in a blue tux. Schwer called Windey his "soulmate" and said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.

Getting on one knee, Schwer asked to marry Windey. She said yes, and somewhere, a tropical bird cawed.

So, what happened? Are Gabby and Erich still together?

Palmer mentioned the "difficult questions" that Windey and Schwer faced after the finale. Windey agreeing, saying adjusting to life after the show was "hard."

Step one? Palmer brought up texts from an ex-girlfriend of Schwer who alleged he broke up with her to be on the show. The exchange bubbled up online days before the finale.

Schwer explained he met the woman in question a month before the show started. "I handled it poorly and I led her on," he said, calling it a "mistake," and said that he had no feelings for her.

Schwer said he was using the show as an excuse to not confront her about not seeing a "future" with their relationship.

The couple affirm their commitment to one another. When he met Windey, Scwer said, "everything changed." He said his connection with Windey is "100 percent real" and he wants it to be "forever."

Windey told Palmer she is "grateful" to have Schwer by her side.

And since we know you're curious, Windey's grandpa said he was "tickled pink" by the way things turned out.