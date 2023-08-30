Are Ryann and James from 'The Ultimatum' still together now?

James Morris and Ryann McCracken dated for seven years before going on Season Two of "The Ultimatum." But are they still dating today. We found out during the reunion.

The high school sweethearts ended up on the Netflix dating show after Ryann posed an ultimatum to James.

"I'd really like an engagement ring at the end of this," Ryann said during the season premiere. "I don't care how the ring looks. It's more about just knowing you made the commitment to me after seven years. It's about knowing you decided I'm the one you want to spend the rest of your life with, cause I feel that way."

Ryann, 24, and James, 23, ended up having trial marriages with another couple, Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson. During their three weeks together, Ryann developed a connection with Trey. Meanwhile, James and Riah clashed over the degree of intimacy they expected in their relationship.

Here's what to know about the couple's journey on the show.

What happened during James and Ryann's proposal in 'The Ultimatum' finale?

Ryann's ultimatum worked. In the finale, James proposed and explained he couldn't say he was in a "perfect place" to start a life with her, but he "wouldn't want to handle all these problems" with anyone else.

She said "yes." Ryann shared she was thankful they signed up for the show because it helped James open up about the difficult times in his childhood.

"Hearing your side of things, all the deep emotional things we talked about, I know that if I didn't bring you here you wouldn't have told me those things," she said.

The couple gets engaged. Netflix

Are Ryann and James still together now?

They gave an update during the reunion, revealing that they already set a wedding date for Sept. 30.

James also shared that he proposed to Ryann again for "a more intimate experience" during a weekend trip to the mountains after filming ended.

"It was more unexpected and natural. It took me by surprised," she said.

They're living together now, too...along with the rest of her family. James moved into Ryann's family's house, with her parents and siblings.

While James and Ryann look for their first home together, they're currently living as "one big happy family."

"He's always been an only child so him having to experience siblings and how annoying they are sometimes ... it's showing him how it's going to be in the future when we have kids and a family. It's a reality check. It's going to be kind of chaotic sometimes," she said.

She concluded, "It's been good for us."

James added, "I always knew it was Ryann. I've always known. The experience showed me what I needed to do to make it a reality."