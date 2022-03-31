Tyler Cameron’s name may pop up on the buzzy, salacious gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi from time to time, but does he follow along himself?

“I hear about it quite often,” he told TODAY via Zoom. “I mean, I don’t even know how to spell DeuxMoi, OK? I don’t speak French, but I get it sent to me all the time so I do look when it’s sent to me. I always say, ‘I just can’t get dinner with a friend?’”

Why people are so interested in the personal life of the 29-year-old may be due to how people discovered him in the first place: on season 15 of “The Bachelorette” featuring Hannah Brown in 2019.

The general contractor from Jupiter, Florida, won over the hearts of Bachelor Nation with his all-American looks that remind you of something that was ripped off the pages of an “Abercrombie & Fitch” catalog. Eliminated by Brown before the final rose, since then he’s been linked to numerous stars — including Gigi Hadid.

Tyler Cameron. HomeGoods

“The biggest thing that surprised me through it all is just how strong and amazing the fan base is,” he said of his time on the ABC reality series. “The Bachelor Nation is amazing. They support you, rock with you, they definitely will keep you honest and tell you how it is. I appreciate them for that and have learned a ton through them. I’m very grateful, very thankful and I just want to keep being a light and shine. Get my followers entertainment, but also be there for them and try and push them as they push me and see where we can go together.”

But would he ever do “The Bachelor," something he was seemingly linked to before his best friend Matt James was named the main suitor on season 25?

“I’ll never say 'no' to it," Cameron said. “But right now I just want to focus on my career and construction and get that off the ground. I’m in a place right now with dating and that whole part my life where I have no time for it. I only have time for myself right now.”

Cameron is splitting his time between New York City and Jupiter, where he’s focused on growing his construction company. Currently working on seven houses there, he has his builder's license, constructing spec homes right and one custom design as well. He also owns two restaurants in the beach community just north of West Palm Beach on the eastern coast of the Sunshine State. He’s definitely letting his entertainment aspirations take a back seat to his construction goals ... for now.

"My dad has a company and I just started my own," he explained. "We’re budding rivals now." HomeGoods

“It’s easy to get caught up into that,” he said of the entertainment world," adding “to just run off endorsements and TV and all that stuff."

"But after COVID, COVID was very humbling," he added. "It really sat me down and made me think about what’s important and bring me back home to Jupiter. I was in the race in New York and Los Angeles and running around but being home in Jupiter, I just saw what I love doing like being with the people I came up with and grew up with. Being around my family all the time and being in good weather.”

When the real estate market exploded amid the pandemic, Cameron decided it was time to get back into the family business, leveraging the popularity and opportunities that "The Bachelorette" has given him and parlay that into a construction career.