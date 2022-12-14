Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth return to 'Beverly Hills, 90210' beach apartment in new pics

Donna Martin and Kelly Taylor are back on the beach!

“Beverly Hills, 90210” stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth just revisited a memorable part of their on-screen past — the stunning shoreside apartment their characters once shared on the show.

"OMG we went back to the beach apartment…" Spelling wrote alongside a trio of photos she posted to Instagram. "My bff @jenniegarth and I went back to our beloved (well Kelly & Donna’s beloved) beach apartment for the first time in over 20 years!"

The pics that accompanied the post show Spelling and Garth, both dressed in white shirts and faded denim, standing in front of the iconic three-story residence, which still looks the same as it did the day Donna and Kelly (and Brian Austin Green's David Silver) moved in.

The gray beach pad with bright blue awning was the place to be after the gang graduated from West Beverly High School and kicked off their college days.

And now it’s the perfect setting for a podcast.

Spelling and Garth are the hosts of "9021OMG," a podcast in which the stars regularly look back at the old days on the '90s teen drama, and they recorded the latest episode inside the apartment.

"See, you CAN go home again!" Spelling wrote in her post, adding the hashtags, "#kellyanddonnaforever #bff."

That #BFF doesn't just refer to Donna and Kelly. Spelling and Garth are just as close as their characters ever were.

In April of this year, Spelling, 49, penned a tribute to her pal in honor of Garth's 50th birthday, calling her "an amazing inspiring woman," "a great mom" and "my sister in this lifetime."

