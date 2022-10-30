David S. Pumpkins is back! Watch Tom Hanks return to ‘SNL’ in Halloween skit

He's baaack!

"Saturday Night Live" viewers were in for a huge treat and quite a few tricks last night as Tom Hanks reprised his mysterious and insane character, David S. Pumpkins.

The enthusiastic Pumpkins appeared in a spoof of a Disney Twilight of Terror-style amusement park elevator ride, where the doors opened to reveal scary horror film characters including Michael Myers, Pennywise the clown and Freddy Krueger.

Flanked by his trusty dancing skeletons played by Mikey Day and former cast member Bobby Moynihan, 10-time "SNL" host Hanks delivered his signature dance moves and catch phrase wearing the now-iconic jack-o-lantern suit.

In the hilarious skit, a group of friends played by host and musical guest Jack Harlow and cast members Ego Nwodim and Andrew Dismukes board Cell Block 666, billed "the scariest ride in Fright Night's history."

"If I pass out, don't help me," says Harlow as a social media-obsessed friend. "Film it. And post it."

The riders are greeted by Kenan Thompson, playing the ride's host.

Jack Harlow, Ego Nwodim and Andrew Dismukes board a scary ride. Saturday Night Live / NBC

"Time to meet the sin-mates," he laughs maniacally as he ushers the friends into their seats.

At first, we see some truly scary horror film legends — until the doors open on cell 662.

"I'm David Pumpkins and I'm going to scare you stupid!" Hanks announces, looking sharp as ever in his jack-o-lantern patterned suit.

Pumpkins and his sidekick skeletons proceed to do a silly dance, capped by Hanks' catchphrase: "Any questions?"

The amusement park riders look confused — and definitely not scared — by the bizarre display.

Tom Hanks was flanked by two skeletons in the hilarious bit. Will Heath / NBC

"Are you shaking in your boots?" asks Thompson.

"No," says the rider played by Dismukes, who says he's seen every horror movie ever made and that none of them have Pumpkins in it.

"I was kind of feeling David Pumpkins," says Harlow. "Nice change of pace."

Pumpkins continues to pop up on the ride, to the bewilderment of the group. As the film buff pushes for an explanation, Hanks and his skeletons to continue their schtick, dancing and slapping to sound effects.

"Babe, just ignore him," says Nwodim to Dismukes.

"I can't, he's most of this ride," he replies.

Finally, the ride culminates with the doors opening on Cell Block 666, where we're treated to one more dance from the skeletons.

"Happy Halloween from us!" they exclaim.

"And me!" yells Pumpkins, popping up behind the riders for a terrifying photo op.

Tom Hanks made one last jump scare at the end of the skit. Saturday Night Live / NBC

When the character of David S. Pumpkins first appeared on "SNL" in 2016, Hanks' quirky portrayal gained a cult following. The David S. Pumpkins suit sold out quickly online, and the skit had a huge fan in none other than our own Al Roker! Roker even went so far as to dress up as Pumpkins for Halloween.

Still, there is one person who won't get on the David S. Pumpkins bandwagon — Tom Hanks own son, Colin Hanks.

"As surreal as it is for you, it's five time more for me," he said.