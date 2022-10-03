Colin Hanks shares what Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are like as grandparents

Tom Hanks is just like any other grandfather breaking the parents’ rules, according to his son Colin Hanks.

During an Oct. 3 appearance on TODAY, Colin joked that Tom, 66, and his wife, Rita Wilson, 65, don’t exactly respect sleep schedules.

“It would be great if they paid attention to the kids’ bedtime,” Colin, 44, quipped.

Colin added that his daughters, Olivia, 11, and Charlotte, 9, also “get a lot of sugar” when they’re with Tom and Wilson. But the girls are not fans of their grandparents' cooking. Colin didn't elaborate, but Wilson shared in 2020 that she no longer eats meat after beating breast cancer.

Ultimately, Tom and Wilson are typical grandparents, who just happen to be movie stars.

“They need like good ugly sweater vests,” Colin teased. “Like if they both had those and just some glasses and complained about the temperature, I think we’d be good.”

Samantha Bryant, left, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Colin Hanks posed for a family picture in 2012. Charles Sykes / AP

Colin, who was on TODAY promoting his new Peacock crime thriller “A Friend of the Family,” shares Olivia and Charlotte, with his wife, Samantha Bryant.

Colin and his sister, Elizabeth, are from Tom’s first marriage to actor Samantha Lewes, who passed away in 2002. Tom and Rita, who have been married more than 34 years, are parents of sons Chet, 32, and Truman, 26. The blended family frequently makes red carpet appearances together.

Back in 2019, Colin revealed that Olivia and Charlotte were completely unimpressed by Tom's fame.

“They don’t care about him at all,” Colin confessed in an interview with Us Weekly, noting that their visits with Tom are “like every other playdate with a grandparent.”

“The grandparent gives them stuff they shouldn’t be having, and the grandparents don’t listen to what the parents are saying they should be doing.”

In a 2014 essay for the Huffington Post, Wilson shared that her grandkids call her Yiayia, which is Greek for grandma. Tom is Papou.

