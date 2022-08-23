Tom Brady responds to ‘Masked Singer’ rumors with a cheeky message

Tom Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday after an 11-day break from the team during training camp.

Officially, the star quarterback was away for personal reasons, but while he was gone his social media feeds went silent. And that was enough to get rumors started on the internet.

Our favorite rumor? That he'd left to film episodes of the reality competition show "The Masked Singer."

Turns out that the rumor had no basis in fact, according to Brady himself. Brady, 45, had this to say in a tweet posted Monday: "Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though."

Later, he posted on Twitter a second time, sharing pictures of himself and his teammates, writing, "Missed you guys."

The "Masked Singer" comment was actually attached to a retweeted video promoting his Brady underwear line. The video shows a person popping wheelies and doing tricks on a motorcycle wearing little other than, well, underthings.

Plus a helmet ... and a mask!