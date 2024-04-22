Tom Brady is about to be put in the hot seat.

On April 22, the retired NFL legend made a special appearance during TODAY’s PopStart segment to share that he will be Netflix’s first-ever live roast. He also announced that Kevin Hart will be hosting the event.

The roast, dubbed “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady,” isn’t just a first for the streaming platform. It will make history as the only live roast to air unedited and uncensored, on television or streaming.

Brady — who’s no stranger to making history with his record-breaking seven Super Bowl rings — retired “for good” from football in February 2023.

Now, he is ready to step back into the spotlight with the roast, which will be a part of the annual “Netflix Is A Joke Fest.” Check out TODAY.com's exclusive trailer and find out when the roast will air, below.

Watch TODAY.com’s exclusive trailer for Tom Brady’s roast

In TODAY.com's exclusive trailer for the roast, the former quarterback is seen walking away from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles as flames engulf the arena.

A sign hanging on the building reads, “GROAT,” for “greatest roast of all time.”

“The man. The arena. The roast of Tom Brady, live on Netflix,” says comedian Kevin Hart, who will host the event, in a voiceover.

“No helmets. No mercy. No Brady rule,” Hart adds.

Brady then looks directly into the camera and says, “No f—ing problem,” before the Kia Forum explodes behind him.

Hart reveals that a lineup of “surprise guests” will join him to poke fun at Brady. One of those famous faces will likely be comedian Jeff Ross who is shown emerging from the rubble in the clip and shouting, “We’re coming from you, pretty boy!”

“I’m unroastable,” Brady replies. “Let’s go!”

When does the roast premiere?

Brady’s roast will stream live on Netflix May 5 at 5 p.m. PT. The event will be filmed at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Who will roast Brady?

Hart has been announced as the host of Brady’s roast. Those signed on to roast the former NFL player will be revealed at a later date. Some of the roasters are expected to be comedians, like Hart and Ross, as well as athletes and other celebrities.