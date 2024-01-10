'The Trust' cast: Meet the Netflix show's 11 competitors

Fresh off the heels of Squid Game: The Challenge comes “The Trust: A Game of Greed,” another Netflix show and social experiment.

“The Trust,” which premieres Jan. 10 and unfolds in three parts, stars 11 people who have already won a large sum of money. Now, they just need to keep it.

The premise of “The Trust” is simple. All the cast members stay and walk away with their share of $250,000. Or, the cast can vote people out, and individually get a larger sum.

Who deserves to be there? Who has good intentions? These are the questions that are explored over the eight-episode series.

Below, read on for an overview of the cast and that they do outside of the show.

The Trust. (L to R) Brian Firebaugh, Bryce Lee, Tolú Ekundare, Lindsey Anderson, Jay Patterson in episode 101 of The Trust. Netflix

What are the cast members of 'The Trust'?

Lindsey, 43, Business coach

Winnie, 31, Bartender

Brian, 42, Rancher

Juelz, 32, Police officer

Tolú, 26, Marketing manager

Julie, 28, Entrepreneur

Simone, 55, Unemployed

Bryce, 22, Realtor

Jake, 37, Military contractor

Gaspare, 33, Teacher

Jay, 70, Retired

Who wins 'The Trust'?

The eight-episode show unspools in three batches, ending on Jan. 24. When it starts, they're all winners.