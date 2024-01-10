'The Trust' cast: Meet the Netflix show's 11 competitors

Fresh off the heels of Squid Game: The Challenge comes “The Trust: A Game of Greed,” another Netflix show and social experiment.
“The Trust,” which premieres Jan. 10 and unfolds in three parts, stars 11 people who have already won a large sum of money. Now, they just need to keep it.
The premise of “The Trust” is simple. All the cast members stay and walk away with their share of $250,000. Or, the cast can vote people out, and individually get a larger sum.
Who deserves to be there? Who has good intentions? These are the questions that are explored over the eight-episode series.
Below, read on for an overview of the cast and that they do outside of the show.
What are the cast members of 'The Trust'?
- Lindsey, 43, Business coach
- Winnie, 31, Bartender
- Brian, 42, Rancher
- Juelz, 32, Police officer
- Tolú, 26, Marketing manager
- Julie, 28, Entrepreneur
- Simone, 55, Unemployed
- Bryce, 22, Realtor
- Jake, 37, Military contractor
- Gaspare, 33, Teacher
- Jay, 70, Retired
Who wins 'The Trust'?
The eight-episode show unspools in three batches, ending on Jan. 24. When it starts, they're all winners.