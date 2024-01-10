IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'The Trust' cast: Meet the Netflix show's 11 competitors

Will they choose to share the prize money, or vote each other off the island?
By Odeya Pinkus

Fresh off the heels of Squid Game: The Challenge comes “The Trust: A Game of Greed,” another Netflix show and social experiment.

“The Trust,” which premieres Jan. 10 and unfolds in three parts, stars 11 people who have already won a large sum of money. Now, they just need to keep it.

The premise of “The Trust” is simple. All the cast members stay and walk away with their share of $250,000. Or, the cast can vote people out, and individually get a larger sum.

Who deserves to be there? Who has good intentions? These are the questions that are explored over the eight-episode series.

Below, read on for an overview of the cast and that they do outside of the show.

What are the cast members of 'The Trust'?

  • Lindsey, 43, Business coach
  • Winnie, 31, Bartender
  • Brian, 42, Rancher
  • Juelz, 32, Police officer
  • Tolú, 26, Marketing manager
  • Julie, 28, Entrepreneur
  • Simone, 55, Unemployed
  • Bryce, 22, Realtor
  • Jake, 37, Military contractor
  • Gaspare, 33, Teacher
  • Jay, 70, Retired

Who wins 'The Trust'?

The eight-episode show unspools in three batches, ending on Jan. 24. When it starts, they're all winners.

