‘The Price Is Right’ is moving after 50 years. Here’s where it’s going

A new era is beginning on “The Price Is Right.”

The long-running game show is saying goodbye to Bob Barker Studio 33 in Los Angeles’ Television City, where it has taped for more than half a century. The June 26 season finale marked the last time an episode will be shot there.

The show, which will move to a new studio in Glendale, California, celebrated the final episode in the studio with a pair of photos on Instagram on June 26.

“Today we say farewell to the legendary Bob Barker Studio,” read the caption. “Thank you for all the memories. We’ll see everybody in Glendale next season!”

The studio, of course, is named after Bob Barker, who hosted "The Price Is Right" from 1972 until 2007. Current host Drew Carey says the studio was a special place.

“We’ve been here for 51 years in this historic stage,” he said in a video that appeared on the show’s official Instagram page on June 22.

Drew Carey (left) with a contestant on "The Price Is Right," who doesn't look like he can contain his excitement. CBS via Getty Images

“I used to tell people there was magic in the wood here because of all the good vibes that have been in this studio. You know, all the laughs and all the fun that have been here. Now we got to go and start a new place, put our own good vibes into that new place.”

While the show will move into a new studio, Carey remains appreciative of what it means to be part of something that is so ingrained in the fabric of America.

“I am blessed by being able to walk the same stage that people like Bob Barker (and) Carol Burnett used to walk on,” he said. “Honestly, it’s a real blessing in my life. I always am grateful and thankful that I have this opportunity to have a job like this.”

Bob Barker was a staple of daytime TV as host of "The Price Is Right" from 1972 until 2007. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Carey replaced Barker on "The Price Is Right" in 2007 and has been a part of it ever since. He said it’s important to provide quality programming to the fans who tune in.

“People need a break in their day and they need something familiar,” he said. “So this is our service to everybody by having an enjoyable hour they can watch with their whole family. This is a responsibility, but I think of it more as a blessing than anything else and it’s just the best feeling in the world.”