All 6 of 'The Office' Halloween episodes and where to watch them

The employees of Dunder Mifflin sure know how to celebrate Halloween. "The Office," the sitcom that ran on NBC from 2005 to 2013, features six Halloween-themed episodes. As tradition goes, Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) and his employees dress up annually — except Jim (John Krasinski), of course.

When it comes to Halloween pop culture, you have your slasher films, your hauntings, your alien invasions. But for those who prefer the lighter, more humorous side of October festivities, America's favorite paper-salesmen are ready to provide the spook-tacular fun.

Season 2, Episode 5: "Halloween"

This episode was probably scariest for Michael Scott, who spent the episode trying to figure out who he would fire by the end of the day. Michael (and his second, costume head) attempts to fire Creed, and it doesn't go as planned.

Season 5, Episode 6: "Employee Transfer"

While not the most Halloween themed of the episodes, this one has a festive cold open, featuring Pam as Charlie Chaplin (and awkwardly, at that), Kelly as Carrie Bradshaw and Dwight, Creed and Kevin all as dressed as The Joker.

Season 7, Episode 6: 'Costume Contest'

Pictured: Ed Helms as Andy Bernard. NBC

In the immortal words of Michael Scott, "Halloween should be a day in which we honor monsters and not be mad at each other." A costume contest has taken over the office, with everyone competing for a coupon book. Meanwhile, Michael is ruining the vibe of the party because he's upset that Darryl went over his head about an idea. Plus, Timothy Olyphant guest stars.

Season 8, Episode 5: 'Spooked'

Pictured: Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor, B.J. Novak as Ryan Howard. NBC

With Andy in charge, all costumes must now be approved by the Cornell alum himself. James Spader guest stars as Dunder Mifflin CEO Robert California. And with him in town, the pressure to make the Halloween party scary is high (leading to a Phyllis and Angela uprising against Erin's party planning). Kelly, Gabe and Toby also do their dance as the "Skeleton Crew", and Jim finds out that Pam believes in ghosts.

Season 9, Episode 5: 'Here Comes Treble'

Pictured: Brian Baumgartner as Kevin Malone, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, Jenna Fischer as Pam Halpert. NBC

In our final season's Halloween episode, the viewers are faced with what is perhaps the scariest things of all: Andy's Cornell a capella group, "Here Comes Treble." When the group comes to preform in the conference room, Andy hopes they invite him up to do his "signature song," Faith, only to be upstaged by Broccoli Rob (Stephen Colbert). Andy is bummed, considering he dressed up like George Michael for the occasion. Spending all your time living in the past? Terrifying.