‘The Masked Singer’ unmasks The Doll and none of the judges guessed who it was

In the episode of "The Masked Singer" that aired on April 5, one of the season's previous frontrunners, the Doll, was unmasked.

It turns out the costumed performer's true identity is that of Dee Snider, the frontman of rock band Twisted Sister.

Doll on "The Masked Singer." FOX / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

The theme for this week's episode was Warner Bros. Movie Night in honor of the studio turning 100.

Snider performed "Jailhouse Rock" by Elvis Presley and was eliminated first.

None of the show's panelists guessed Snider correctly before his unmasking, though several came close: Nicole Scherzinger guessed David Lee Roth, while Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg suggested Iggy Pop, and Robin Thicke thought he might've been Gene Simmons.

"I couldn't believe you guys didn't get it!" Snider said as McCarthy-Wahlberg lamented that she had guessed so many previous stars as Simmons.

"You were certainly around it," Snider said, joking that Pop and Simmons couldn't have rocked high heels as he did for his costume.

"And by the way, ladies, it's like riding a bike! I wore them in the '70s and it all came back to me one I put them on," he quipped, strutting around in a circle for effect.

Dee Snider was the man behind the Doll mask. Michael Becker/FOX

Newcomer Dandelion — who performed her solo to "Over the Rainbow" by Judy Garland — and Mantis — who did his solo to the tune of "Old Time Rock and Roll" by Bob Seger — then headed to the "battle royale." The two sang "(I’ve Got a) Golden Ticket" from the movie "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory."

Dandelion came out ahead, meaning Mantis was supposed to unmask but Thicke saved him at the last minute with the Ding Dong Keep it On Bell, which is a new feature this season.

Thicke explained that "Old Time Rock and Roll" was his late father Alan Thicke's favorite tune, and that his son recently played Charlie in a "Willy Wonka" play.

"So I cannot let you go home when you sing my dad’s song and my son’s song. And you did a great job on both," Thicke said.

According to Variety, only three singers can be saved with the bell in the first three rounds. Once a singer is saved with the bell, they will then have to face off in a special episode in a battle to rejoin the competition. This means Mantis will have to go up against Medusa and Gargoyle in the wild card round.