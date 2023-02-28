After over 100 episodes and just as many celebrity contestants, “The Masked Singer” has reached its ninth season.

Since 2019, host Nick Cannon has watched panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke toss out hilarious and perplexing guesses as they try to figure out which celebrity is singing in front of them in an elaborate disguise.

On Feb. 15, Fox premiered the latest season of its hit reality series and it already made history with the oldest contestant in the show’s history. Dressed as Medusa, a polar bear and various foods, Season Nine’s celebrities have been delivering impressive performances that could make it the best season yet.

Each week, TODAY.com will be updating which unexpected famous faces were eliminated and revealed on the most recent episode.

See all the costumes of "The Masked Singer" Season Nine and all the celebrity contestants who are revealed to be underneath them so far. By the end of the season, we’ll know the identity of Mustang, Axolotl, California Roll, Dandelion, Moose, Gargoyle, Jackalope, Doll, Polar Bear, Night Owl, Rock Lobster and Gnome.

Gnome in Episode 1

Dick Van Dyke as the Gnome in Season Nine of "The Masked Singer." Pete Dadds / FOX

Who was behind the mask? Dick Van Dyke

Hollywood icon Dick Van Dyke was unmasked as the Gnome in the season premiere, making history as the show’s oldest contestant at 97 years old. Unfortunately, the “Mary Poppins” actor’s historic run only lasted for one song, but he gave viewers a performance to remember with his rendition of the catchy Frank Sinatra classic “When You’re Smiling.”

Mustang in Episode 1

Sara Evans as the Mustang in Season Nine of "The Masked Singer." Pete Dadds / FOX

Who was behind the mask? Sara Evans

Country music singer Sara Evans was revealed as the Mustang after her performance of Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again” in the first episode. The “I Keep Looking’ singer later battled Medusa as the two sang Rihanna’s “Diamonds” to determine who would stay in the competition. Mustang lost the face-off and left the panel stumped as they guessed singers like Pink and Wynonna Judd before Evans took off her mask.

Rock Lobster in Episode 2

Howie Mandel as the Rock Lobster in Season Nine of "The Masked Singer." Pete Dadds / FOX

Who was behind the mask: Howie Mandel

Comedian and television host Howie Mandel attempted to sing along to ABBA’s “SOS” during his first and only performance but he ended up screaming most of the lyrics and confusing the panel as left the stage before the final note. “I feel like a princess in a fairytale,” he joked as he returned for his feedback. As a fellow comic, Jeong immediately recognized the “America’s Got Talent” judge’s voice and guessed him before he confirmed his identity.

Night Owl in Episode 2

Debbie Gibson as the Night Owl in Season Nine of "The Masked Singer." Pete Dadds / FOX

Who was behind the mask? Debbie Gibson:

Continuing the ABBA theme in Episode Two, singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson also performed one of the Swedish group’s biggest hits. She swayed across the stage as she crooned along to “Fernando.” The Night Owl and Medusa then went head-to-head in a battle royale and sang ABBA’s “Winner Takes It All” before Medusa was declared the winner. Gibson revealed in her clue package that she joined the show only 24 hours before she performed.

All the masked celebrities who haven't been revealed yet in Season 9

Medusa

Medusa in Season Nine of "The Masked Singer." Michael Becker / FOX

Wolf

Wolf in Season Nine of "The Masked Singer." Michael Becker / FOX

Squirrel

Squirrel in Season Nine of "The Masked Singer." Michael Becker / FOX

Polar Bear

Polar Bear in Season Nine of "The Masked Singer." Michael Becker / FOX

Jackalope

Jackalope in Season Nine of "The Masked Singer." Michael Becker / FOX

Gargoyle

Gargoyle in Season Nine of "The Masked Singer." Michael Becker / FOX

California Roll

California Roll in Season Nine of "The Masked Singer." Michael Becker / FOX

Axolotl

Axolotl in Season Nine of "The Masked Singer." Michael Becker / FOX

