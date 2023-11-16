Wild card Cuddle Monster's unveiling stuns 'The Masked Singer' panelists

“The Masked Singer” was a night of non-stop pop during “Trolls Night.”

The Nov. 15 episode was a colorful and fun-filled edition with the contestants performing to boy band chart-topping hits as they celebrated the release of “Trolls Band Together.”

Trolls stars Poppy and Branch kicked off the show by performing to ‘N Sync’s “Better Place” before they were also in charge of giving the panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong — special clues about the masked singers throughout the night.

Viewers were treated to performances by Anteater, Candelabra, Donut and wild card Cuddle Monster. Ultimately, one contestant had to be unmasked.

See the highlights from the show below.

What did each contestant perform?

Anteater stumped the panelists when he performed “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys. Candelabra was next and sang “All My Life” by K-Ci & JoJo. Donut performed “I Do (Cherish You)” by 98 Degrees and Cuddle Monster stepped out to sing New Kids on the Block's “You Got It (The Right Stuff).”

Who were in the bottom two?

After the judge and audience votes, the celebrities with the least votes were Cuddle Monster and Anteater.

The two stars would go on to go head-to-head in the smackdown, both performing "Can’t Stop the Feeling!" by Justin Timberlake.

Who went home this week?

Cuddle Monster in the “Trolls Night” episode of "The Masked Singer" on Nov. 15, 2023. Michael Becker / FOX.

Wild card Cuddle Monster's time on "The Masked Singer" was cut short. Before his identity was revealed, the panelists guessed who it could be.

Thicke thought it was Dennis Rodman, Jeong believed it was Draymond Green, while McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Tristan Thompson. As for Scherzinger, she chose Shaquille O’Neal.

All four were wrong, but they were right in it being an NBA player: Metta World Peace.

"Won the championship with Kobe," Thicke said. "One of the great defensive players in the history of the NBA."

Jeong appeared frustrated that he didn't guess it right. "Oh, man!... Truly, you're a legend! I'm starstruck."

Cannon then asked him how he felt to be the Cuddle Monster, to which the athlete said, “It was an amazing experience. I love the character.” He adding that he kept asking the costume designers to make it more “zenful.” “I was trying to make it fun.”

"You have such a beautiful energy and spirit about you," Scherzinger said, adding they all "fell in love with you."

Next week, “The Masked Singer” celebrates "Disco Night" with the Group A finals. As the season continues, TODAY.com will be updating the contestant reveals.