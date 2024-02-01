Is a new ‘Suits’ show coming? Here’s what to know

A new "Suits" series may be in the works.

NBCUniversal has ordered a pilot for "Suits: L.A," which is scheduled to begin production in Vancouver in late March, TODAY.com has confirmed.

The pilot, which "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh is attached to write and executive produce, centers around a character named Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York now leading his own private L.A. firm.

“(Ted's) firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved,” reads a logline for “Suits: L.A."

A cast for the show has yet to be announced.

The original "Suits" cast from Season One — Gina Torres (left) Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams. USA via NBC

"Suits" originally aired for nine seasons from 2011-2019 on USA Network, which NBCUniversal owns. (NBCUniversal is also the parent company of TODAY.com.)

The show featured Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams and future royal family member Meghan Markle, in addition to Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres, who starred in the short-lived spinoff "Pearson."

Four of the original show’s stars — Macht, Adams, Torres and Rafferty — recently reunited onstage at the 2024 Golden Globes to present the award for best television series (drama) on Jan. 7.

"Suits" has enjoyed newfound popularity since its first eight seasons were added to Netflix in June 2023. The show broke several streaming records over the summer and fall, and by the end of 2023, it became the most streamed show of the year.

Murmurings regarding a “Suits” offshoot started in October 2023 after Deadline reported the show's universe was potentially expanding to include a new series.

The report stated that the new legal drama wouldn’t be a spinoff, nor would it be a reboot or a revival. It would instead serve as an entirely new “Suits” series, like individual “NCIS” franchises.