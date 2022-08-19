Sterling K. Brown on keeping in touch with ‘This Is Us’ cast: ‘This is family for life’

Sterling K. Brown refuses to lose contact with his "This Is Us" co-stars just because the show is over now.

He told TODAY with Hoda and Jenna on Friday that he doesn't use the past tense when describing communication with his co-stars.

"We really have (cement)," Brown said, emphasizing "have" when he spoke. "I’m not even going to use the past tense. The text thread is still alive and popping."

He starred alongside Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson and Jon Huertas. The six-season family drama that captivated hearts ended three months ago.

The "This Is Us" cast. Chris Haston / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I miss it. I love it. I miss my family," Brown said, referring to the show and the cast.

The good news is they're still a tight-knit group, Brown said.

"Everybody's still talking to each other constantly This is family for life. It's not done. We just keep on moving."

Metz shared more detail on that in an interview with TODAY last week.

"We text pretty much every other day, if not on the daily, just checking in or congratulating somebody on something,” she said. “A new project or an award or, you know, anything — a cute picture on Instagram. We really try to stay in contact. I wish that I could see everybody more often. You know, not many people are in Nashville. That’s where I’ve been posted up for a bit. So yeah, it’s really lovely to have friendships that last.”

Brown said distance has no bearing on the cast's family dynamic.

"It's ta-ta for now," he said. "We'll see each other soon. I go visit Justin. Jon Huertas, Chris Sullivan live around the corner from me. We see each other still. They're not going to get rid of me that easily."