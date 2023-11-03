'SNL' shows how the 'I'm Just Pete' music video came together in 12 hours

Hi, Barbie! Hi, Pete!

NBC's "Saturday Night Live" is taking a look back at how one of the most popular and now-viral sketches of this season came to be.

The "I'm Just Pete" digital short — which aired during the Season 49 premiere of the late-night sketch comedy show on Oct. 14 — stars former "SNL" star Pete Davidson. He does a self-deprecating parody of the iconic "I'm Just Ken" number performed by Ryan Gosling in Greta Gerwig's summer blockbuster "Barbie."

In it, he jokingly sings about everything going on in his life — his indiscreet dating life, several trips to rehab, and his "butthole eyes."

“My dating life is not discrete. I generate tons of publicity, for everything except my comedy,” he sings in the parody.

The sketch, which already has nearly six million views on YouTube, then went viral on TikTok. Users spliced the original audio from the "Barbie" film with the "SNL" version to show a dichotomy between expectations and reality for any number of scenarios — from parenting to pets.

Now, we're getting a behind-the-scenes look at how the sketch came together — and how it happened in just 12 hours.

Mike Diva, the film unit director, says in the video that part of what made this particular sketch so difficult was the amount of dancing.

He said that they called choreographer Shannon Lewis at "like 1 a.m. on Thursday" and enlisted her help.

"I truly, like, called her up and just told her, 'Hey, I need cool dancing for this part. I need cool dancing for four choruses,'" he said. "'And we need a whole ballet influence section and you have, like, no time to come up with it and 45 minutes to work with the dancers and have them all learn it.'"

"And she was like, 'Alright, bet. Let's go."

"SNL" players Mikey Day and Bowen Yang — both of whom appeared in the sketch as other forms of Pete — also spoke to the cameras.

"Pete's not afraid to make fun of several aspects of his life, personality," Day said.

In the video, Davidson himself notes that he was thrilled to do the sketch, even though it involved his least-favorite activities.

"It’s funny that I'm so excited to do this but I do everything I hate in it," he said at one point. "Like dancing and singing."

Davidson added that he "had the best job ever" when he was on "SNL."

"I love it here," he said at the end of the clip.

In the comments on TikTok, fans celebrated the hard work that went into the sketch.

"12 hours for that cinematic masterpiece is insane," @_yavvana repliked.

"One of the best skits in years," @Hi commented.