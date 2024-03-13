Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Janelle Brown is feeling the love from her fans following the death of her son, Garrison Brown.

The “Sister Wives” star took to Instagram this week to thank her supporters for donating to several animal causes in honor of Garrison, who died earlier this month.

"I have been brought to tears again. I’m being told about everyone’s donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsanctuary in Garrison’s name. Thank you all for your generosity. It means so much," she captioned her post.

The mother of six shared several photos of her son's cats, including one in which he holds one of his pets in a loving embrace.

"The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad," she continued.

One of the places that Janelle mentioned, Ark Cat Sanctuary, is a nonprofit organization that rescues and places cats and kittens into new homes. Following news of Garrison's death, the organization posted the following message on Instagram along with a photo of the 25-year-old with one of his cats.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Garrison Brown’s passing. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Garrison was a Flagstaff local and avid animal lover, and we deeply appreciate those who have donated to the Ark in his name during this sad time,” the post reads.

Janelle and her ex-husband, Kody Brown, announced the death of their son on March 5 in separate but identical Instagram posts.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory," Janelle's post reads.

Following Garrison's death, Janelle also shared the last family photo she took with her children before he passed away.

"I had all my children together last Christmas. It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken," she captioned the post.

Janelle's former sister wife and close friend, Christine Brown, also honored Garrison's memory and shared a video of him building her daughter Truely a flower bed on Instagram.

“Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed. We’ll miss him forever,” she wrote.