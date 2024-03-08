Christine Brown is sharing a fond memory of Garrison Brown following the 25-year-old's death earlier this week.

The "Sister Wives" star posted a video of Garrison building a flowerbed for her daughter Truely on Instagram and added a sweet message.

"Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed. We’ll miss him forever," she wrote, adding the hashtags "#loveyou" and "#tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem.

Two of Christine's daughters, Ysabel Brown and Mykelti Padron, shared their mother's video in their Instagram stories and her daughter Gwendlyn commented on the post, writing, "(My dog) noël made a sandpit of that flowerbed."

Garrison was one of six children that Janelle and Kody Brown shared. The former couple maintained a plural marriage with three other women, including Christine, and Kody has a total of 18 children from the plural union.

Both Kody and Janelle announced the death of their son, whose full name was Robert Garrison, on March 5.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle’s post read. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

On Garrison's Instagram page, the family posted an additional message acknowledging his death.

"Our beloved brother/son Robert (aka Garrison) passed late last night. We appreciate the love and support from all those who have given it," the post read. "We ask that everyone please respect our privacy and space through this hard time."

Although she wasn't Garrison's biological mother, Christine maintained a close relationship with him and his siblings, especially when their mother separated from Kody.

During Season 18 of "Sister Wives," Kody lamented his former wives' close relationship with their children as they celebrated Easter without him.

“This is exactly what Christine and Janelle’s plan is. To separate me from my children so they can have them all to themselves,” he said in one episode.

Kody's estrangement from Garrison and his brother Gabriel has been chronicled on the reality show for the past two seasons. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Brown patriarch doled out strict protocols to protect his family.

When he felt that Gabriel and Garrison weren't taking his protocols seriously, Kody stopped staying over at Janelle's house and suggested that his sons should no longer live there.

In response, Janelle noted that Garrison was living at home to save for a down payment on a home.

“I’m not going to kick him out this close to that goal,” she said.

In addition, Janelle noted that Garrison was “not really social anyway,” since his friends had moved away.

“I’ve been starting to worry about him because he’s lonely,” she told Kody.

The mother of six also made it clear that Gabe wouldn't be willing to stop seeing his girlfriend. In a confessional interview after the conversation, Kody expressed his frustration with the situation.

“I’m on the verge of washing my hands of it. I’m gonna have Gabriel and Garrison move out of the house,” he said, adding that he couldn’t technically “evict” them because Janelle’s name was on the lease.

Kody, Garrison and Gabriel's estrangement endured and was a focal point of Seasons 17 and 18 of "Sister Wives."