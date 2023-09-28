‘Scandal’ fans are freaking out over Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn’s reunion

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn are sending "Scandal" fans into a frenzy.

On Sept. 27, Washington shared a fun video of herself reuniting with Goldwyn, who played her love interest in the Shonda Rhimes series.

On the show, which ran from 2012 to 2018, Washington played Olivia Pope, a crisis manager and Goldwyn portrayed President Fitzgerald “Fitz” Thomas Grant III. Although Fitz was married, he and Olivia Pope had a complicated, steamy relationship that was beloved by fans.

In Washington's Instagram video, the actor is seen walking down a hall in a bright red outfit. She then stops, knocking on Goldwyn's door. He opens it and softly tells her "Hi," to which she playfully responds, "Hi," back.

As they gaze into each others eyes, Washington breaks character and lets out a laugh, hugging Goldwyn.

Washington captioned the fun moment, writing, "Hi 👋🏾 D.C #Olitz is ready for you ❤️," a reference to the nickname that fans gave the onscreen couple.

In the comments, "Scandal" fans could barely contain their joy. One person wrote, "Stop playing with us! Some of us can’t breathe when the two of you are together❤️❤️."

Another said, "They still got it 😍🔥 lemme go watch scandal again."

On Twitter, fans also shared funny memes to the on-screen lovers' reunion.

One person shared a photo of a baby smiling and said, "Me right now."

Another wrote, "My heart melted. I need another season!!!"

Washington and Goldwyn reunited at George Washington University in Washington D.C. in promotion of Washington's new book, "Thicker Than Water."

On Instagram, she shared a few snaps of them posing for photos together. "#ThickerthanWater drip 💧 (#Olitz’s Version 😍)," Washington captioned the post.

The last time the two actors were seen together was at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. There, the duo presented the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

Then, in May, Washington celebrated Goldwyn's 63rd birthday by sharing a few selfies of them together.

"I told @tonygoldwyn that #Olitz is trending on TikTok for his birthday," she captioned the post. "He’s clearly VERY excited (swipe to see 👃🏾😜). HAPPY BIRTHDAY TONY!!!! Love you SOOOOOOOOOOOOOO much! XOXOXOXOXO #ScandalFam."