'Saved by the Bell' revival canceled after 2 seasons

The “Saved by the Bell” revival at Peacock has been canceled.

The show aired two seasons at the streamer, with the most recent one debuting in November 2021. The first season premiered in November 2020.

“We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of ‘Saved by the Bell’ for both new and OG fans,” Peacock said in a statement. “‘Saved by the Bell’ has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield’s superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show’s legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen. We’re grateful to Tracey, Franco Bario, our partners at UTV, the beloved cast, and the fans who have continued to champion one of the most iconic shows of all time.”

Original series stars Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez starred in the show, with fellow original cast members Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies appearing in recurring roles. The new main cast included John Michael Higgins, Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Belmont Cameli and Dexter Darden.

Tracey Wigfield developed the new version for television and also served as an executive producer. Franco Bario and Peter Engel executive produced as well. Universal Television was the studio.

Peacock does not release viewership information, so there is no telling how the show performed for the streamer during its run. However, it did receive mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised the show’s young cast members. Variety TV critic Caroline Framke included the show in her annual top 10 list of the best shows on TV for 2021.

Deadline first reported the cancellation.

