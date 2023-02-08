‘RHOC’ alum Gretchen Rossi mourns death of fiancé Slade Smiley’s son

"Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Gretchen Rossi is mourning the death of her fiancé Slade Smiley’s son, Grayson Arroyo-Smiley, after he died at 22.

On Feb. 7, Rossi posted a number of sweet pictures of Smiley and his son together on Instagram, and she noted how heartbreaking it is to lose someone in the family.

"Our rational minds told us this day might come, but our hearts always held onto the hope that this day would not come to fruition 💔," she wrote in the post. "We are beyond devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Gray. 😔 Grayson Arroyo-Smiley was such a special human being.

"He was an Angel on this earth and an incredible warrior…a warrior like no one has ever seen before. He fought everyday through his pain and discomfort to find joy in the smallest of things," she continued. "He was always singing & dancing & laughing despite his circumstances."

Rossi noted that Arroyo-Smiley was a "true beacon of light and hope" who "made an incredible impact on so many people."

"The Lord knew his life had purpose and would touch many along the way," she wrote. "We are forever grateful for the many lessons learned from this little man, and will miss his beautiful spirit immensely. May the Lord hold him in his hands, renew his broken body, and give him life again. 🙏🏻. This isn’t goodbye but rather see you soon little man…..We love you Grayson. You will forever be in our hearts ❤️."

At the end of her message, Rossi asked her followers to please respect her and Smiley's privacy as they mourn Arroyo-Smiley's death.

In the comments, Rossi received a ton of love from fans and other 'Real Housewives' stars, such as “RHONY" album Alex McCord, Phaedra Parks and Shereé Whitfield from "RHOA," Marysol Patton from "RHOM," and more.

Andy Cohen also commented, "So sad to hear it ❤️."

On Feb. 7, Arroyo-Smiley's mother, Michelle Arroyo, revealed that her son died when she shared a photo of him on Instagram. She said that her son, who has had a long battle with cancer, died after his "heart gave out" in the hospital.

Although she said she doesn't know exactly what happened, she noted that his "fevers, infection, and low potassium" rates in the last few months might've had something to do with his declining health.

"I’m still in shock and going through the motions of dealing with all the details," she said. "I know Gray is playing cards with Gramma and playing Trouble with our beloved Diane. His dog Mo is right at his side as he never left him."