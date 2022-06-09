Jimmy Fallon is one supportive friend and goes all out for Questlove.

The Oscar winner and bandleader for the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” shared with TODAY how the late night host surprises him with “life-size parade balloons” every time he wins an award — and he’s won plenty!

“Every accolade that I’ve ever gotten — and there’s been many — I get to my office and there’s like 20 life-size parade balloons in my thing,” the artist told TODAY at the 2022 TIME 100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday. “To make space for guests I have to, like, kill those balloons.”

Questlove, whose real name is Ahmir Khalib Thompson, won the Academy Award for best documentary for “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” at this year’s Oscars. The Roots drummer produced and directed the film.

After nabbing the golden statuette, and as per usual, Fallon made sure he had plenty of balloons to celebrate.

“So this time, I’m like, ‘No more balloons,’” he joked. “Jimmy sent me over like at least 70 balloons. But you know, we’re all big kids at heart. Jimmy’s supportive, The Roots, everyone, my whole family’s supportive.”

Questlove attends the 2022 TIME 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 8, 2022 in New York City. Cindy Ord / WireImage

Upon returning to the “Tonight Show” following his Oscar win, Questlove shared video on his Instagram Story of his work family applauding and cheering him backstage.

At one point, Fallon serenaded him with “He’s a Jolly Good Fellow” as the audience sang along.

“We love you! We’re so proud of you!” Fallon exclaimed, wrapping up the song. “Oh my gosh! You did it!”

Questlove’s Oscar win came immediately after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Questlove later joked about the incident in his Grammy’s acceptance speech after winning best music film.

There’s been plenty for Questlove to celebrate this year. The musician was also named one of the 100 most influential people of 2022.

“My year’s not been bad. I could not complain. The blessings are abundant,” the Grammy winner told TODAY at the event. “And more importantly, I get to honor the community of Harlem and bring back a story that’s long been buried about this music festival and it’s really touching people.”

“I’m just honored that I was chosen to bring it to the people,” he added.

When the list was announced, he shared the news with his followers on Instagram, expressing how he would continue to celebrate and enjoy his many accomplishments.

“Look. It’s gonna look like this for a while. Celebrating myself ain’t really my fav thing in the world w/o at least one self deprecating joke to justify the ‘living in non deservednessville,’” he wrote in part. “So stopping that toxic behavior last year was hard enough. But you only live once.”