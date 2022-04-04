Questlove addresses Oscars slap in Grammys joke

A few minutes after Trevor Noah referenced the famous Oscars slap at the 2022 Grammys, Questlove added to the joke on Sunday night.

The Roots frontman took to the stage to hand out the first award of the evening, song of the year.

Questlove presents the song of the year award to Silk Sonic for "Leave the Door Open during the 64th Grammy Awards. Rich Fury / Getty Images

Before the list of nominees appeared, Questlove, whose birth name is Ahmir Thompson, said to the audience, “All right, I’m going to present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me. Just playing”Questlove seemed to be referencing the shocking moment at the 94th Academy Awards last week when Will Smith walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock.

The incident happened before Rock presented Questlove, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent, and David Dinerstein with the Oscar for best documentary for “Summer of Soul,” which the musician directed.

Prior to handing out the award for song of the year, Questlove also won a Grammy for best music film for “Summer of Soul.” It marked his sixth win.

Fans on Twitter were quick to point out the major success Questlove has achieved in the span of just one week.

“Questlove winning an Oscar and a Grammy in 7 days >>>>,” one wrote.

Another commented, “Questlove is allowed to make jokes about the slap because he literally had his moment overshadowed by that nonsense.”

One Twitter user praised Questlove for being the first person to make a “tasteful joke” about the altercation.

After seeing Questlove’s win, actor LeVar Burton also took to Twitter to congratulate the musician.

“My brother, @questlove just won an @Grammy for, #SummerofSoul for which he won an Oscar last Sunday. Who’s having a better week than him…?” he playfully asked.

Burton wrote, “(hint) Nobody!”

While the ceremony was still airing, Questlove replied to Burton and simply wrote, “What a life.”