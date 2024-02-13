Porsha Williams is officially returning to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Bravo announced on Feb. 13 that the reality star would re-join the cast under her married name: Porsha Williams Guobadia. The network also announced that Williams Guobadia had entered into an overall scripted talent deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment. (NBCUniversal is TODAY's parent company.)

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Williams Guobadia said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world!”

Rachel Smith, executive vice president of unscripted content, lifestyle and documentaries at NBCUniversal Entertainment, called Williams Guobadia a "multi-hyphenate" talent.

“Our audience has supported and admired Porsha as she so authentically, hilariously and vulnerably shared her life over the years and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her back to the NBCU family," said Smith.

Williams Guobadia also shared the news in a video on her official Instagram account. “Who said that?” she says in the clip, referencing co-star Kandi Burruss’ famous catchphrase.

“Porsha Williams coming back to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’? That’s false. But Porsha Guobadia is in the building. Haha, see ya, mwah!” she adds.

She captioned her video, “Season 16 Lets Gooooo #Rhoa Are y’all READY?!," adding several emoji including a crown of jewels.

Williams Guobadia was a cast member for nine seasons on the hit Bravo reality series before exiting in September 2021, four months after she announced her engagement to entrepreneur Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of fellow "RHOA" alum Falynn Pina.

Porsha Williams sings on an episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Annette Brown / Bravo

Williams Guobadia's return to "RHOA" may not come as a surprise to fans.

During a March 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the reality star told host Andy Cohen, who also executive produces all of the “Real Housewives” franchises, that she has never ruled out a return to the show.

"I'll say, never say never," Williams Guobadia said as the audience cheered.

She echoed the sentiment in July 2023 when she told "Entertainment Tonight" that she was happy fans still wanted to see her back in the "RHOA" fold.

“I mean, listen, it’s so (good) to be missed. It would be bad if it’s brought up and you’re like, ‘No, she can stay where she is,’” the reality star joked. “I love that people want to see me. I love that people are still interested in my life and who I am.”

“I’ve never written it off, I’ve never talked down on the show. I love what the girls are doing. I love that the brand is still as strong as it was before,” she added. “And you just never know. I will say (that) I’ll never say ‘never.’”

News of Williams Guobadia's return to "RHOA" comes a little more than a week after Burruss, Bravo's longest-running Housewife, revealed on the Grammys red carpet that she was leaving the franchise after 14 seasons.