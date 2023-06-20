Paxton Whitehead, ‘Friends’ and ‘Back to School’ actor, has died at 85

Paxton Whitehead, an actor known for a key guest role on “Friends” and his work in the Rodney Dangerfield movie “Back to School,” died June 16, his son tells NBC News. He was 85.

“Paxton was loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him,” a spokesperson for his management company, A3 Artists Agency, said in a statement.

“He was a cherished client, a luminary in the acting world who is renowned for his extraordinary talent and dedication to his craft. He was admired for his versatility and many roles he performed on stage, TV and film. His contributions to the world of entertainment will be cherished and remembered for years to come.”

Paxton Whitehead (center) in a scene from "Friends," with Tate Donovan as Joshua (left) and Jennifer Aniston as Rachel (right). Amazon Video

Whitehead had a small, but important, role on “Friends,” playing Rachel’s boss, Mr. Waltham, in two episodes in Season Four. Rachel tasks Ross with going out with Mr. Waltham’s niece, Emily, and the two wind up falling in love, only for their romance to later go sideways when Ross says Rachel’s name at their wedding.

Whitehead also had a recurring role in another NBC comedy, playing uptight neighbor Hal Conway on “Mad About You.” He also made appearances on “The West Wing,” “Desperate Housewives,” “The Drew Carey Show,” “Ellen,” “The A-Team” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

Whitehead's role as Mr. Waltham on "Friends" sent the Ross-Rachel storyline in a new direction. Amazon Video

Whitehead made his film debut playing snooty college professor Dr. Phillip Barbay in 1986’s “Back to School,” with his character often at odds with Rodney Dangerfield’s obnoxious and lovable Thornton Melon. He also starred in movies such as “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Baby Boom” and “Kate & Leopold.”

An accomplished actor, Whitehead earned a Tony Award nomination in 1981 for his role as King Pellinore in “Camelot.” He would make 16 more appearances on Broadway, according to The Hollywood Reporter, including a run in “The Crucifer of Blood” from 1978 to 1979 that featured Glenn Close. That show would earn four Tony nominations.