‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for Season 4

Hulu has renewed “Only Murders in the Building” for a fourth season. The news comes the same day as Hulu’s release of the Season 3 finale.

The series follows Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), three neighbors in a New York City apartment called the Arconia, who came together in Season One to record a true crime podcast about the murder of fellow resident Tim Kono (Julian Cihi). Season Two saw them investigate the murder of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), president of the apartment’s board. In Season Three, they seek the killer of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), a famous actor who dies on the opening night of his Broadway debut in Oliver’s play. Meryl Streep stars as castmate Loretta Durkin.

Steve Martin and John Hoffman serve as co-creators of “Only Murders in the Building,” and executive produce alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series hails from 20th Television.

“Only Murders in the Building” is Hulu’s most-watched original comedy series to date, and its third season had the most-watched premiere day on Hulu in 2023 thus far. According to Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings, the show ranked as the No. 9 most-watched title of the week upon the launch of Season Three, and the No. 3 streaming original series. It has remained a top-six streaming original in the following weeks.

Speaking about the themes at play in Season Three, Hoffman told Variety, “All of the anxieties and all of the funny stresses are there to exemplify that thing we can all understand and connect to when you want something so badly. You feel like, ‘This is what I’m meant to do.’ How far would you go? That’s the question right off the top of the season: how far would you go to hold onto it?”