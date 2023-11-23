North West critiques Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit, a ‘worst nightmare’ for designer

North West was not a big fan of her mom Kim Kardashian's 2023 Met Gala look.

On Season Four, Episode Nine of "The Kardashians," which premiered on Nov. 22, North gave notes on the custom-made Schiaparelli dress Kim planned on wearing to the event that night.

After previously seeing the dress during a fitting via FaceTime, the then-9-year-old said she "loved" the look. "This was the first time North said, 'Oh wow, that's beautiful,'" Kim told Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry, who designed the dress.

But North ultimately thought Roseberry could have done better — and she shared her thoughts with him directly.

"I like the pearls. I just don't like that it comes from the dollar store," she said at one point in the conversation. She thought the dress made her mom look like a “Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped.”

Kim at the 2023 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

According to Schiaparelli, Kim's draped skirt and top were made from "over 50,000 freshwater pearls and over 16,000 crystals."

North said there were “way too (many) gaps in the pearls” in the outfit, and that the "diamonds ruined it."

Kim and Roseberry told North they agreed about the gaps in the pearls, which is why they restrung them. The dress took “one dozen artisans over 1,000 hours to create, as each strand of pearls was strung and draped to her body,” Schiaparelli added in its press release.

But North’s critiques kept coming: She also didn’t like how “the pearls look fake.”

On that, her mother was willing to go head-to-head. "No, no, no, I think you're wrong here," Kim said. "These are very expensive real pearls. I think you need a lesson on pearls. We're not going for, like, flapper girl, we're going for vintage, authentic, pearly girly."

Kim Kardashian and North West are seen leaving the Ritz Hotel on May 1, 2023 in New York on their way to The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty." MEGA / GC Images

Ultimately, North said she didn't see the vision. "It's looking, like, beachy," she said.

At that point, Roseberry chimed into the conversation and said he was watching his "worst nightmare" unfold.

"It's like I'm being punked," he said. "The night before the Met — getting read for filth by a 9-year-old."

Kim said she "respected" her daughter's opinion but asked her to go "easy on her."

"I am. But I'm not going to lie. I won't say it all if you don't want me to, but I won't lie," North said.

Roseberry asked if North was staying for the fitting. "I'm so nervous now," he said.