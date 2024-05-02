A new Lifetime docuseries tells the story of the life and tragic death of Nicole Brown Simpson, the ex-wife of late NFL star O.J. Simpson, who was found stabbed to death along with her friend Ronald Goldman outside her Los Angeles home in June 1994.

A trailer for "The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson," which relies heavily on candid recollections from Brown Simpson's three sisters — Denise, Dominique and Tanya Brown — was released May 2. The series will premiere on Lifetime June 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

"It was important that people get to know my sister, our sister," one of the Brown sisters says in the trailer for the series, which marks the 30-year anniversary of Brown Simpson’s death at age 35.

The four-part series, which was produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, also includes interviews with 50 others, per Lifetime, who knew Brown Simpson. The late model and actor's close friend Kris Jenner is briefly seen in the trailer. Jenner was married to Robert Kardashian, who was part of Simpson's legal team.

The series also weaves together media footage and never-before-seen home videos.

Brown Simpson married O.J. Simpson in 1985. The former couple welcomed two children, daughter, Sydney, and son, Justin, before divorcing in 1992.

Nicole Brown Simpson and OJ Simpson in September 1989. Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

O.J. Simpson was charged with the murders of Brown Simpson and Goldman. He was acquitted of all charges in October 1995 after an explosive and lengthy criminal trial dubbed the "Trial of the Century" by the media.

A civil jury found him liable for the wrongful death of Goldman and battery against Brown and ordered him. He was ordered to pay $33.5 million in restitution in 1997.

The controversial former NFL Hall of Famer, who died on April 10, 2024 of cancer at age 76.

The trailer for “The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson” shows images from a secret diary Brown Simpson kept that included "a list of abuse by Simpson."

"She always thought he was going to hurt her," one of her sisters recalls in a voiceover. "She always knew it."

"She was my best friend," Denise Brown tells filmmakers. "And the one thing I could not protect her from was the monster she was married to."

"The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson" is part of Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women initiative, a collaboration with the National Domestic Abuse Hotline. Denise and Tanya Brown will also appear in one of a series of PSAs produced by the network.

"What happened to our sister Nicole should never have happened to her or to any other woman," the Brown sisters said in a press release about the documentary.

"Her life was stolen from her and while her abuser is finally gone, it doesn’t take away the anguish we feel or the pain of her children who lost their mother," they continued. "We hope that by sharing Nicole’s story, it will help others recognize the signs and get the help they need and her legacy will continue to live on."