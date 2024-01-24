Create your free profile or log in to save this article

NASCAR is speeding its way from the racetrack to Netflix this month.

"NASCAR: Full Speed," Netflix's new sports documentary series, is premiering later this month. The five-part series will specifically focus on last year's playoff season, which saw 16 drivers going head-to-head in 10 races.

The show spotlights nine of the 16 drivers, according to Netflix's Tudum website, through the 2023 season.

The trailer shows the intensity of the sport and what goes into preparing to face that intensity.

“If you’re a race car driver, you have the opportunity to be hurt or killed. And you do it anyway," journalist Marty Smith in the trailer.

Which NASCAR drivers are in the Netflix show?

The NASCAR drivers featured in "Full Speed" are Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick.

Denny Hamlin in "NASCAR: Full Speed." Netflix

The series will spotlight their lives on and off the track.

Joey Logano and family in "NASCAR: Full Speed." Netflix

Third-generation race car driving legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is also in the series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. in "NASCAR: Full Speed." Netflix

What can you expect to see from 'NASCAR: Full Speed'?

Tim Clark, NASCAR Senior Vice President, told Tudum that viewers are going to get a glimpse of "the most competitive form of motorsport."

"People are going to see it up close, and see the beating and the banging and the aggressiveness of the drivers," he said. "But also the skill of the drivers — and what they’re able to do with a race car (driving at) 200 miles an hour, around 38 other race cars, hitting the same spot for 400 miles."

"NASCAR: Full Speed." Sean Dobson / Courtesy Netflix

Apart from the races and the training, the documentary series also follows the racers' home lives.

After the ten races, Ryan Blaney, who was 29 years old at the time, sped through the finish line as 2023 Cup Series champion.

"If anyone tells you there's no pressure, they're lying to you," Blaney says in the trailer.

NASCAR: Full Speed. Netflix

When does 'NASCAR: Full Speed' come out?

The series premieres on Netflix on Jan. 30, days ahead of the official start of the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, Feb. 18.