See Naomie Olindo, Austen Kroll and Whitney Sudler-Smith’s cheeky interaction on ‘Southern Charm’

Kroll puts Sudler-Smith on the spot about his romance with Olindo … and you’ll get a laugh out of their interaction. 
Austen Kroll, Naomi Olindo, Whitney Sudler-SmithStephanie Diani / Bravo(3)
By Mitch Rissmiller

The Charmers are charming some a little more than others. 

Season Eight of Bravo’s “Southern Charm” is reminiscent of an older era of the show, as fan favorite Naomie Olindo rejoined the group after a season away. Olindo has been at the center of it all this season, especially with old friendships that she’s reapproaching…including with her ex-boyfriend Craig Conover.

After a rough breakup, time apart and new relationships under their belts, Conover and Olindo have been navigating the uncomfortable waters of being friends…debating over their past, what a friendship looks like, and how a friendship can be respectful to Paige DeSorbo, Conover’s girlfriend. 

Another layer was added when Olindo hooked up with Whitney Sudler-Smith, another friend in the group. Their tryst became a gossip item for the group. From the looks of it, the gossip isn’t ending anytime soon.

TODAY can exclusively reveal a preview for the next episode of “Southern Charm,” where Austen Kroll, Sudler-Smith and Olindo have quite the interaction after an intimate night between Olindo and Sudler-Smith on their cast trip.

The preview shows Sudler-Smith and Kroll watching as Olindo walks up to the home, with Kroll saying “look at this hot piece of tail waking up.”

Sudler-Smith responds, “Her gait has an elegance.”

Kroll inquires, “Her gait?”

“Her gait, the way she walks, not a swinging gate,” Sudler-Smith replies.

When Olindo walks greets the pair, Kroll says, in typical Kroll fashion, “We were just commenting on your gait.”

Olindo responds, “Like a gate?”

“Meaning the way you carry, the way you walk” Sudler-Smith again clarifies. 

“Oh, is it weird?” Olindo says.

“I love that’s your first reaction, why’s it weird?” Kroll says. 

Once Olindo heads in the kitchen to get breakfast, a cheeky conversation ensues between Kroll and Sudler-Smith about Olindo and Sudler-Smith’s previous night. 

Kroll winks at Sudler-Smith, and asks Sudler-Smith what he and Olindo did the night before.

Sudler-Smith asks Kroll, “Can you wink even?” and continues on, explaining that “we drove around the property, saw the moonlight, it’s beautiful,” and notes that they “got a glass of wine.”

Cue to a flashback conversation between Olindo and Sudler-Smith the night before, where Sudler-Smith expresses that he knows Conover was “pissed” at him about his tryst with Olindo.

Olindo replies, “He just doesn’t understand.”

“But you’ve been very loyal, a good friend, and just a great shoulder to cry on, and I thank you for that,” Sudler-Smith says. 

“You’re right, that’s me, just a shoulder to cry on,” jokes Olindo.

To which Sudler-Smith replies, “A naked shoulder.”

“Whitney!” Olindo exclaims in a not-so-charmed tone.

"Southern Charm" stars Olindo, Kroll, Sudler-Smith, Conover, Shep Rose, Kathryn Dennis, Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy, John Pringle, Patricia Altschul and Whitney Sudler-Smith. This season, newbies Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green, Olivia Flowers, Marcie Hobbs and Chleb Ravenell joined the group.

Season Eight airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo, and streams next-day on Peacock.

Mitch Rissmiller is a producer at TODAY Digital, where he produces entertainment, lifestyle, and human interest content. He also writes for TODAY.com. Outside of work, you can find Mitch catching up on everything Bravo, doing a good HIIT workout, and spending time with friends. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram.