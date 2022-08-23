See Naomie Olindo, Austen Kroll and Whitney Sudler-Smith’s cheeky interaction on ‘Southern Charm’

The Charmers are charming … some a little more than others.

Season Eight of Bravo’s “Southern Charm” is reminiscent of an older era of the show, as fan favorite Naomie Olindo rejoined the group after a season away. Olindo has been at the center of it all this season, especially with old friendships that she’s reapproaching…including with her ex-boyfriend Craig Conover.

After a rough breakup, time apart and new relationships under their belts, Conover and Olindo have been navigating the uncomfortable waters of being friends…debating over their past, what a friendship looks like, and how a friendship can be respectful to Paige DeSorbo, Conover’s girlfriend.

Another layer was added when Olindo hooked up with Whitney Sudler-Smith, another friend in the group. Their tryst became a gossip item for the group. From the looks of it, the gossip isn’t ending anytime soon.

TODAY can exclusively reveal a preview for the next episode of “Southern Charm,” where Austen Kroll, Sudler-Smith and Olindo have quite the interaction after an intimate night between Olindo and Sudler-Smith on their cast trip.

The preview shows Sudler-Smith and Kroll watching as Olindo walks up to the home, with Kroll saying “look at this hot piece of tail waking up.”

Sudler-Smith responds, “Her gait has an elegance.”

Kroll inquires, “Her gait?”

“Her gait, the way she walks, not a swinging gate,” Sudler-Smith replies.

When Olindo walks greets the pair, Kroll says, in typical Kroll fashion, “We were just commenting on your gait.”

Olindo responds, “Like a gate?”

“Meaning the way you carry, the way you walk” Sudler-Smith again clarifies.

“Oh, is it weird?” Olindo says.

“I love that’s your first reaction, why’s it weird?” Kroll says.

Once Olindo heads in the kitchen to get breakfast, a cheeky conversation ensues between Kroll and Sudler-Smith about Olindo and Sudler-Smith’s previous night.

Kroll winks at Sudler-Smith, and asks Sudler-Smith what he and Olindo did the night before.

Sudler-Smith asks Kroll, “Can you wink even?” and continues on, explaining that “we drove around the property, saw the moonlight, it’s beautiful,” and notes that they “got a glass of wine.”

Cue to a flashback conversation between Olindo and Sudler-Smith the night before, where Sudler-Smith expresses that he knows Conover was “pissed” at him about his tryst with Olindo.

Olindo replies, “He just doesn’t understand.”

“But you’ve been very loyal, a good friend, and just a great shoulder to cry on, and I thank you for that,” Sudler-Smith says.

“You’re right, that’s me, just a shoulder to cry on,” jokes Olindo.

To which Sudler-Smith replies, “A naked shoulder.”

“Whitney!” Olindo exclaims in a not-so-charmed tone.

"Southern Charm" stars Olindo, Kroll, Sudler-Smith, Conover, Shep Rose, Kathryn Dennis, Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy, John Pringle, Patricia Altschul and Whitney Sudler-Smith. This season, newbies Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green, Olivia Flowers, Marcie Hobbs and Chleb Ravenell joined the group.

Season Eight airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo, and streams next-day on Peacock.