'Moonlighting' is coming to Hulu! Here are the details

"Moonlighting" fans have a big reason to celebrate.

The groundbreaking 1980s detective dramedy starring Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd is finally making its way to a streaming service.

Hulu announced Sept. 26 that all 67 episodes of "Moonlighting" will be available to stream on the platform beginning Oct. 10.

The hit series, which originally aired from March 1985 until May 1989 on ABC, told the story of a bankrupt former model, Madolyn “Maddie” Hayes (Shepherd), and a devil-may-care private eye, David Addison Jr. (Willis), who join forces to open the Blue Moon Detective Agency.

The groundbreaking 1980s detective dramedy shot a pre-"Die Hard" Bruce Willis to stardom. ABC Photo Archives / ABC via Getty Images

Though the two start their professional relationship like oil and water, gradually, over dozens of wacky cases, they fall for one another.

The series, which was created by Glenn Gordon Caron, somehow combined comedy, drama, musicals, romance, suspense and action, sometimes all in one episode.

It was a critical darling for its use of unusual storylines and narrative devices, such as dream sequences, musical episodes and even an episode that found the two detectives and their colleagues performing a version of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.”

"Moonlighting" also catapulted the previously unknown Willis to stardom and revived the career of Shepherd, who also modeled in real life before finding fame starring in some of the most critically acclaimed movies of the 1970s like "Raging Bull."

The series also featured dozens of guest stars who went on to become A-listers themselves, including Whoopi Goldberg, Tim Robbins, John Goodman and Demi Moore, who was married to Willis at the time.

The fact that "Moonlighting" has ended up on Hulu isn't a total surprise. In October 2022, Caron teased a "Moonlighting" return on Twitter. “Disney and I have put our heads together and come up with a plan,” he wrote next to a photo of Willis and Shepherd in character.

The Hulu version of "Moonlighting" has been remastered from film to HD, so it will look even better this time around.

As for how it will sound, many fans know the series relied heavily on classic rock ‘n’ roll and R&B songs, which can be a headache for streaming services because of music rights.

Vulture reports that Hulu has managed to secure the rights of Al Jarreau’s Grammy-nominated theme song once again, and that it will also feature most of the other songs originally used on the show. One can hope!