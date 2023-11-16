The ‘Modern Family’ cast reunited at Sofia Vergara's home with all but one cast member

The "Modern Family" cast is still a tight-knit clan.

On Nov. 15, Sofia Vergara shared pics on Instagram from a "family reunion" she hosted in her home.

Vergara's first post kicked off with a photo of nearly the entire cast — including Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ariel Winter — smiling in front of a fireplace.

Only Ty Burrell was missing but his TV family made up for it by having Winter pose with a framed photo of him.

Younger cast members Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons also joined the fun, as did Ferguson’s husband Justin Mikita, Stonestreet’s fiancée, Lindsay Schweitzer, and series co-creators Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd.

Vergara included more party shots in the collection, including one of her and Ferguson sharing laughs with Mikata and Hyland.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge posted a standalone pic of her and TV husband O'Neill sweetly cuddling on a sofa. "I love u Ed O’neil (sic)," she wrote, adding three heart emoji.

Another follow-up post featured pics of Vergara and Ferguson giggling in front of the fireplace's flames, and more images of the cast members and their loved ones chatting as they sat around a coffee table adorned with books.

The show's stars, several of whom have shared pics of impromptu mini-reunions over the years, paid tribute to Burrell in a hilarious video.

"We miss you, Ty!" several of them are seen yelling at Burrell's photo on the fireplace mantel.

"I love you, Dad!" says Hyland.

On Nov. 16, Vergara shared yet another gallery of party pics that featured a group selfie.

"So lucky to have worked with this people for 11 years. I love and miss u all guys!!!" Vergara gushed in her caption.

"Thanks for hosting Sofia!!!! Love you," Ferguson responded in the comments.

"Love you Sofia!" added Rodriguez.

"Modern Family" aired for 11 seasons from 2009 until 2020 on ABC. The show won 22 Emmys, including five wins for Outstanding Comedy Series.