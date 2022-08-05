Jesse Tyler Ferguson's 2-year-old son, Beckett, learned an interesting new vocabulary word thanks to Ferguson's former "Modern Family" co-star Eric Stonestreet.

The 46-year-old actor posted a hilarious TikTok video of 50-year-old Stonestreet teaching little Beckett the word "manure."

In the video, Stonestreet sits near Ferguson's husband, lawyer Justin Mikita, on a couch in the couple's home. Beckett, dressed adorably in overalls, an orange shirt and a floppy hat, is seen showing Stonestreet two of his small toy dump trucks.

"Gravel, sand — we could put sand in here. What else can we put in a dump truck?" Stonestreet asks the toddler, after demonstrating how a dump truck's back end lifts to dump debris.

"Manure?" continues Stonestreet, pronouncing the word slowly as others in the room laugh. "Yeah. Do you know what manure is?"

Beckett responds by holding up one of the toy trucks and calling it a "trash truck."

Stonestreet replies, "When I leave, what I will have taught you is the word manure."

Proud dad Ferguson captioned the funny clip, “My tv husband came all the way from Kansas City to teach my child how to say Manure."

Ferguson's followers commented on the video to say watching it felt just like watching an episode of "Modern Family."

"This is so on brand for his actual character on the show," one wrote of Stonestreet's sass.

"So he’s the same in real life as he is on TV? Talking farm stuff?" remarked another.

One fan even suggested a smart idea for a reboot series.

"Can we please have a Mitch and Cam living the farm life spin-off?" they asked.

Eric Stonestreet, left, seen here in a scene with his former "Modern Family" co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, recently taught Ferguson's 2-year-old son the word "manure." Eric McCandless / ABC via Getty Images

“Modern Family” aired for 11 seasons from September 2009 until April 2020 on ABC with Stonestreet playing Cameron “Cam” Tucker, the husband of Ferguson’s character, Mitchell “Mitch” Pritchett. The couple were dads to a daughter named Lily, played by Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, and, later, a baby son named Rexford.

In March, Stonestreet, who in real life is engaged to Lindsay Schweitzer, reunited with Ferguson for a fun meetup in New York City and posted pics and videos of the reunion on Instagram.

One short video showed the two actors smiling as they embrace one another. “It’s been two years,” Stonestreet wails, sounding a lot like Cam again.

Stonestreet included several images of him and Ferguson posing together on a city street. In one cute photo, Ferguson leaned in to give Stonestreet a kiss on his cheek.

"A meet cute two years in the making. Missed this guy a lot. Love you @jessetyler,” Stonestreet captioned his gallery, adding the hashtag #nyc.

Ferguson posted one of the pair's reunion pics on his Instagram, sweetly captioning it, “huzzzbin.”