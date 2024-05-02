Michael Richards reunites with Jerry Seinfeld in rare red carpet appearance

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

It’s a new adventure for Jerry and Kramer.

Michael Richards, who played the offbeat Cosmo Kramer on “Seinfeld,” was on hand April 30 at the premiere of Jerry Seinfeld’s new movie, “Unfrosted.”

Richards, decked out in a paisley shirt, blazer and glasses, turned out at the event for the Netflix movie, held at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jerry Seinfeld (left) and Michael Richards (right) attend the "Unfrosted" premiere in Los Angeles on April 30, 2024. Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

Jerry Seinfeld and Michael Richards share a laugh. Chris Pizzello / AP

Richards, 74, was beloved for his work on “Seinfeld,” winning three Emmy Awards for his role as Jerry’s mooching, never-working neighbor Kramer, who was famously characterized in an episode by Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Elaine as a “hipster doofus.”

He only has seven acting credits listed on IMDb since “Seinfeld” signed off in 1998, including a starring role in the short-lived “Michael Richards Show” in 2000. He has also kept a relatively low profile since a 2006 incident in which he launched into a racist tirade while performing stand-up comedy at a Los Angeles show.

Is he talking about the kavorka? Jerry Seinfeld looks at Michael Richards. Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

He would later poke fun at the incident while guest starring on a Season Seven episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in 2009, playing a fictional version of himself.

Richards was part of a pseudo-“Seinfeld” reunion during that season of the HBO series, as part of a plotline in which Larry David attempted to do a reunion of the show in a bid to win back wife Cheryl, who had left him.

Richards is expected back in the public eye in the coming months, with his memoir, “Entrances and Exits,” due out June 4. Seinfeld penned the book’s foreword.

Jerry Seinfeld and Michael Richards during their "Seinfeld" days. NBC

“The man who brought the kavorka to the ‘Seinfeld’ show through one of the most remarkable and beloved television characters ever invented, Kramer, shares the extraordinary life of a comedy genius—the way he came into himself as an artist, the ups and downs as a human being, the road he has traveled in search of understanding,” publisher Simon & Schuster writes in its description of the book.

Fans who are jonesing for a Seinfeld fix, meanwhile, can check out “Unfrosted,” loosely based on the creation of Pop-Tarts, which will drop on Netflix on May 3. And while Richards wasn't a part of it, a new promo for the movie leans into "Seinfeld," with characters Schmoopie, Jackie Chiles and the Soup Nazi appearing while kidnapped by the fictional president of Pop-Tarts.