Melissa Joan Hart’s son Mason picked the perfect prom date to earn his mom’s approval.

The “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star shared a cute video of her son getting ready to attend the school dance with his friends on Instagram April 20 and revealed her son's prom date’s special name in the caption.

“Prom 2024 is in the books! Mason and his beautiful girlfriend Sabrina (yes that’s her name) had a lovely night celebrating the end of an era!” Hart wrote.

She added the hashtag “MasondatesSabrina.”

Melissa Joan Hart poses with her son, Mason. Instagram

In the clip, set to the soundtrack of Cochren & Co.’s song “Good Memories,” Mason wore an all-black suit, shirt and bow tie ensemble while Sabrina complimented him in a silver metallic gown.

Mason also posed with his mom, who gave him a big hug.

The proud mom captured dozens of Mason’s classmates snapping photos together before heading to the end-of-the-year dance. In more pics from the day, the 18-year-old and his date flashed a rock symbol with their hands and he sweetly put on her corsage.

The final image of the clip showed Mason holding Sabrina in his arms.

Fans in the comments were amazed that Hart’s son happened to go to prom with someone who shares a name with his mom’s most beloved role — which Hart famously portrayed from 1996 to 2003.

“Are you sure she’s not a teenage witch?” one wondered.

Another playfully asked, “What we need to know…Was she named after the show??”

A third wrote, “So handsome!! What a coincidence about his girlfriend’s name. Hope they had a blast!”

Hart and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, whom she married in 2003, share three sons — Mason, Braydon, 16, and Tucker, 11.

Her sons are all roughly familiar with her popular television shows and movies. In June 2023, she spoke to TODAY.com about her sons' reactions to her sitcoms.

“My kids are always kind of rolling their eyes like, ‘Oh, you just want to show us your movies and your show,’” she said. “I’m proud of some of them!”

She recalled one of her kids walking in while she watched an episode of her comedy series “Melissa & Joey,” which aired for four seasons from 2010 to 2015.

“He sits down. He starts watching, and the second episode starts. He keeps watching. Another kid walks in, goes, ‘Oh, you’re watching yourself.’ And he’s like, ‘Shut up, it’s really funny!’ And I was like, ‘He likes it! He likes it!’” she cheered.

She called it a “proud mom moment.”