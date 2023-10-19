It was Elton John night on “The Masked Singer.”

The panelists celebrated the legendary singer by dressing in their favorite Elton John looks and contestants by singing his famous tunes during the Oct. 18 episode.

Before the competition kicked off with a whole new group of masked singers, Robin Thicke opened the show with a performance of “Tiny Dancer.”

This week, viewers were introduced to Group B which consisted of Hawk, Husky, Royal Hen and Tiki with one leaving the competition early.

What did each contestant perform?

Hawk was the first new contestant and performed “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” stumping Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong.

Next up was Husky who sang “Bennie And The Jets,” Royal Hen delivered a quaint rendition of “Philadelphia Freedom,” while Tiki shocked the panelists with “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

Who were in the bottom two?

The celebrities who were in the bottom two were: Royal Hen and Hawk.

The two birds would go on to ruffle some feathers and compete in the Smack Down portion of the competition. Each sang their own version of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” leaving the judges to choose who would stay and who would go.

Who went home this week?

Royal Hen during the “Elton John Night” episode of "The Masked Singer" on Oct. 18, 2023. Trae Patton / FOX

The Royal Hen would take its final flight on “The Masked Singer.” But first, the panelists had to guess who was under the mask.

Thicke believed it was Gloria Steinem, who he recalled with a laugh, “She went on a date with my dad (the late Alan Thicke).”

McCarthy Wahlberg guessed it was Rita Moreno, Jeong was adamant that it was Billie Jean King and Scherzinger chose Dr. Ruth.

Turns out Season 10 really is Season Ken, as Jeong once again guessed correctly and the Royal Hen was the tennis legend Billie Jean King.

“Legend!” Jeong exclaimed as he got on top of the desk.

“You guys are so awesome,” King said of her experience on the show. “It was great, but it is so hot! I’m sweating bullets.”

Jeong added, “I remember as a kid the Battle of the Sexes with Bobby Riggs, and you’re here on ‘The Masked Singer.’ We’re so honored.”

Cannon then shared how John wrote “Philadelphia Freedom,” the song Royal Hen performed, specifically for King.

“I’m really lucky because he said, ‘I want to write you a song.’ And I’m like, ‘What?!’ And then he goes, ‘What are we gonna call it?’” King recalled before John named it “Philadelphia Freedom. “That would be the greatest gift to the people of Philadelphia.”

Next week, “The Masked Singer” heads to Hogwarts for “Harry Potter” night. As the season continues, TODAY.com will be updating the contestant reveals. Additionally, later in the season Rita Ora will be replacing Scherzinger when the singer stars in a London West End production.