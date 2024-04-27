Marla Adams, ‘The Young and the Restless’ star who played Dina Abbott Mergeron, dies at 85

Marla Adams, known for her role as Dina Abbott Mergeron on daytime soap "The Young and the Restless" has died. She was 85.

Adams died on Thursday, April 25, in Los Angeles, TODAY.com has confirmed. A cause of death has not been announced.

“On behalf of the entire company of 'The Young and the Restless,' we send our deepest sympathies to Marla’s family," Josh Griffith, executive producer and head writer of "The Young and the Restless," said in a statement shared with TODAY.com. "We’re so grateful and in awe of Marla’s incredible performance as Dina Mergeron as both Marla and Dina made an unforgettable mark on 'Y&R.'”

Adams was known for playing Dina Abbott Mergeron on the hit CBS series. She first joined the show in 1983 and appeared on and off in the program for years, filming over 200 episodes to date.

In 2021, Adams earned a Daytime Emmy Award for her storyline in "The Young and the Restless." She was nominated in 2018, she but lost to her co-star Camryn Grimes, who took home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.

Marla Adams attends the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards Arrivals at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 29, 2018 in Pasadena, California. David Crotty / Getty Image

Her other on screen credits include: "The Golden Girls," "The Bold and the Beautiful" and the feature film, "Beneath the Leaves."

Marla is survived by her daughter, Pam Oates, son, Gunnar Garat, grandchildren, Gefjon and Stone, and her great grandson, Remi.

Online, fans have expressed their condolences following Adams' death. On X, one person called Adams a "beautiful light" and said, "Thank you for all the years of entertaining us. Rest in Eternal Peace."

Another said, "RIP Marla! She Will Be Missed! Great Actress!"

A third added, "I’m sorry to hear that her passing. I watched her a long time with my grandma up until she left the show. My deepest condolences and prayers to her family and friends."