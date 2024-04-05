In Peacock’s newest dating show, “Love Undercover,” five famous soccer players will find out how successful they would be in today’s dating world without their superstar statuses.
The streaming platform released the trailer for its upcoming reality series April 4, which stars five current and former international soccer stars.
Following a format similar to other dating shows like “Joe Millionaire” and the short-lived “I Wanna Marry ‘Harry,’” the athletes will keep their real identities hidden from the contestants.
As the clip shows, each of the men are used to a life of luxury, replete with expensive sports cars, designer clothes and run-ins with paparazzi. But on “Love Undercover,” they will temporarily relocate to Los Angeles where they will get to know a group of single American women who have no idea who they are.
Disguised as contractors, salesmen and restaurant managers, they’ll find out if women like them without their notable reputations and fortunes.
The men will each go on multiple dates and try to avoid revealing details about their everyday lives back home. But it appears some of the women start to realize during the process that the men are keeping secrets from them.
“None of the men are being honest about who they are,” contestant Jacklyn Romano tells the other ladies in one clip.
After a few dates, the men will have to confess who they are before inviting one woman to return with them to Europe.
“Prepare for a worldwide love adventure,” says narrator and comedian Jared Freid in a voiceover. The rest of the trailer then teases some of the dramatic moments the athletes will face along their journey.
So, who are the contestants hoping to find a connection on “Love Undercover”? Meet the five soccer superstars going undercover and the group of single women competing for their love, below.
Who are the soccer players on ‘Love Undercover’?
Peacock’s new series “Love Undercover” will introduce American viewers, who are generally not well-versed soccer fans, to a group of famous international athletes.
The five soccer players are:
Jamie O’Hara
Age: 36
Home country: England
Job: Retired Premier League star and current analyst
Ryan Babel
Age: 36
Home country: Netherlands
Job: Last played for TFF First League club Eyüpspor
Lloyd Jones
Age: 27
Home country: England
Job: Plays for Charlton Athletic F.C.
Marco Fabián
Age: 33
Home country: Mexico
Job: Plays for the Empire Strykers and previously won an Olympic gold medal in 2012
Sebastián Fassi
Age: 29
Home country: Mexico
Job: Last played for Tlaxcala FC in Mexico
And the 18 contestants are:
- Abby Kowal
- Akhya Mitchell
- Alus
- Ariana Welch
- Brittany Gibson
- Courtny Svendsen
- Estefani Mendez
- Gabby Findley
- Jackie Jaramillo
- Jackie Lam
- Jacklyn Romano
- Kai Hilbert
- Renee Ash
- Sinead Jenkins
- Sofia Cajamarca
- Sofia Quinteros
- Sophia Cerrito
- Tinah Ogalo
When does ‘Love Undercover’ premiere?
The first three episodes of “Love Undercover will be available to stream on Peacock starting Thursday, May 9.
The next group of episodes will arrive May 16.
The final batch of episodes, including the finale, will be released on May 23.