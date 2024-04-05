In Peacock’s newest dating show, “Love Undercover,” five famous soccer players will find out how successful they would be in today’s dating world without their superstar statuses.

The streaming platform released the trailer for its upcoming reality series April 4, which stars five current and former international soccer stars.

Following a format similar to other dating shows like “Joe Millionaire” and the short-lived “I Wanna Marry ‘Harry,’” the athletes will keep their real identities hidden from the contestants.

As the clip shows, each of the men are used to a life of luxury, replete with expensive sports cars, designer clothes and run-ins with paparazzi. But on “Love Undercover,” they will temporarily relocate to Los Angeles where they will get to know a group of single American women who have no idea who they are.

Disguised as contractors, salesmen and restaurant managers, they’ll find out if women like them without their notable reputations and fortunes.

The men will each go on multiple dates and try to avoid revealing details about their everyday lives back home. But it appears some of the women start to realize during the process that the men are keeping secrets from them.

“None of the men are being honest about who they are,” contestant Jacklyn Romano tells the other ladies in one clip.

After a few dates, the men will have to confess who they are before inviting one woman to return with them to Europe.

Lloyd Jones, Marco Fabián, Jamie O’Hara, Ryan Babel in Episode Two of "Love Undercover" Peacock / Casey Durkin / Peacock

“Prepare for a worldwide love adventure,” says narrator and comedian Jared Freid in a voiceover. The rest of the trailer then teases some of the dramatic moments the athletes will face along their journey.

So, who are the contestants hoping to find a connection on “Love Undercover”? Meet the five soccer superstars going undercover and the group of single women competing for their love, below.

Who are the soccer players on ‘Love Undercover’?

Peacock’s new series “Love Undercover” will introduce American viewers, who are generally not well-versed soccer fans, to a group of famous international athletes.

Soccer stars Sebastián Fassi, Lloyd Jones, Ryan Babel, Marco Fabián and Jamie O’Hara are looking for love on the new Peacock series "Love Undercover." Casey Durkin / Peacock

The five soccer players are:

Jamie O’Hara

Age: 36

Home country: England

Job: Retired Premier League star and current analyst

Ryan Babel

Age: 36

Home country: Netherlands

Job: Last played for TFF First League club Eyüpspor

Lloyd Jones

Age: 27

Home country: England

Job: Plays for Charlton Athletic F.C.

Marco Fabián

Age: 33

Home country: Mexico

Job: Plays for the Empire Strykers and previously won an Olympic gold medal in 2012

Sebastián Fassi

Age: 29

Home country: Mexico

Job: Last played for Tlaxcala FC in Mexico

And the 18 contestants are:

Abby Kowal

Akhya Mitchell

Alus

Ariana Welch

Brittany Gibson

Courtny Svendsen

Estefani Mendez

Gabby Findley

Jackie Jaramillo

Jackie Lam

Jacklyn Romano

Kai Hilbert

Renee Ash

Sinead Jenkins

Sofia Cajamarca

Sofia Quinteros

Sophia Cerrito

Tinah Ogalo

When does ‘Love Undercover’ premiere?

The first three episodes of “Love Undercover will be available to stream on Peacock starting Thursday, May 9.

The next group of episodes will arrive May 16.

The final batch of episodes, including the finale, will be released on May 23.