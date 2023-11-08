‘Love Island Games’ EXCLUSIVE: Watch UK bombshells Eyal Booker and Georgia Steel enter the villa

Tension is high in the “Love Island Games” villa as cast members Megan Barton-Hanson and Jack Fowler reunite with a pair of familiar faces.

In an exclusive TODAY.com clip from the reality show, “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix surprises the islanders by introducing “Love Island UK” alums Eyal Booker and Georgia Steel as the two new bombshells.

Eyal and Georgia previously appeared on Season Four of “Love Island UK” along with Jack and Megan, who are already in the villa. As fans of the popular dating series know, there’s some history between the four of them.

While strutting into the villa, Eyal describes himself as “older, wiser, more experienced” in a voiceover and says he is looking forward to meeting “the one.” Meanwhile, Georgia seems to be more focused on the competition aspect of the new Peacock series.

“I became famous for saying, ‘I’m loyal,’” she says in her voiceover. “I will definitely not be saying that my second time round. That’s for sure.”

She adds that the other islanders should get ready for an “explosion” when she arrives.

In the Nov. 9 episode, Madix announces Eyal and Georgia’s arrival to the rest of the cast who look stunned, especially Megan and Jack.

Megan immediately spots Eyal and whispers, “That’s one of my exes,” to Kyra Green, who she is currently coupled up with, before the dramatic teaser ends.

During Season Four of “Love Island UK,” which aired in the summer of 2018, Megan and Eyal were coupled up for a couple weeks. But, Megan pursued another connection and Eyal was dumped from the villa on Day 25.

Meanwhile, Jack and Georgia also had some drama that season. The pair went on a date and Georgia claimed Jack leaned in for a kiss, which he denied. He said Georgia initiated the smooch.

Fans will have to tune into “Love Island Games” to see what happens when the four Brits sit down for a chat.

There have already been multiple intense confrontations between cast members, including a pair of exes, so far this season. Bombshell Johnny Middlebrooks entered the villa and kissed ex-girlfriend Cely Vazquez while she was blindfolded.

Cely and Johnny started dating during “Love Island USA” Season Two and left the show together. But, they called it quits just four months later after rumors of infidelity and a disagreement over who should’ve paid for dinner at The Cheesecake Factory.

When they reunited on “Love Island Games,” she called him out for being petty on social media after their breakup and he apologized. The two agreed to be cordial during their time in the villa.

Eyal and Megan and Jack and Georgia will also have to settle their issues if they want to make it far on “Love Island Games.” The spinoff series, which airs six nights a week on Peacock, brings together “Love Island” contestants from around the world to compete in a series of challenges and win a cash prize.

So far, the USA and UK contestants have been working together, and Eyal and Megan’s arrival could make their alliance even stronger.