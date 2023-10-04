Get ready to see your favorite former “Love Island” contestants from around the world reunite in one villa.

“Love Island Games,” a spinoff of the global dating show phenomenon, will bring together islanders who previously appeared on the UK, USA, Australia, France, Sweden and Germany versions of the series for another chance at finding their soulmate.

The new series, which premieres Nov. 1 on Peacock, will stream six nights a week, just like the USA version of the show. Peacock released a YouTube video on Oct. 4 announcing the cast.

“This time around, I’m gonna give my heart. But, I’m going for the money,” says “Love Island USA” Season Two contestant Johnny Middlebrooks, who divided fans during his time on the show.

Seems like he’s not the only contestant who seems ready to ruffle a few feathers.

Unlike the flagship series, “Love Island Games” was filmed in advance which means fans will not get to influence the show's dumpings and recouplings. However, the show will still have eliminations and constant surprising arrivals. The new format will also add a team and couples’ challenges element to the dating series, according to a press release. The competitions sound much more difficult than the food swapping or heart rate challenges the islanders participate in every season.

Maya Jama, who serves as the host of “Love Island UK,” will host “Love Island Games” and the franchise’s most beloved narrator, comedian Ian Stirling, will be in the voiceover booth cracking jokes all season long. Maura Higgins, a fan-favorite from “Love Island UK” Season Five, will keep fans up-to-date with the latest drama in the villa as the show’s social ambassador.

And with this cast, which includes former winners and quite a few contestants who are known to step on some toes, viewers should expect plenty of drama. Get to know all the islanders below.

Eyal Booker (Season 4, UK)

Georgia Steel (Season 4, UK)

Jack Fowler (Season 4, UK)

Megan Barton-Hanson (Season 4, UK)

Curtis Pritchard (Season 5, UK)

Mike Boateng (Season 6, UK)

Liberty Poole (Season 7, UK)

Toby Aromolaran (Season 7, UK)

Scott van-der-Sluis (Season 10, UK and Season 5, USA)

Kyra Green (Season 1, USA)

Ray Gantt (Season 1, USA)

Justine Ndiba (Winner Season 2, USA)

Cely Vazquez (Season 2, USA)

Johnny Middlebrooks (Season 2, USA)

Carrington Rodriguez (Season 2, USA)

Deb Chubb (Season 4, USA)

Courtney Boerner (Season 4, USA)

Zeta Morrison (Winner Season 4, USA)

Imani Wheeler (Season 5, USA)

Callum Hole (Season 4, AUS)

Mitch Hibberd (Winner Season 3 and Season 4, AUS)

Tina Provis (Winner Season 3 and Season 4, AUS)

Jessica Losurdo (Season 4, AUS)

Steph Blackos (Season 2, FR)

Lisa Celander (Season 3, SE)

Aurelia Lamprecht (Season 4, DE)