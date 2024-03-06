Warning: This post containers spoilers from “Love Is Blind” Season Six.

Throughout Season Six of “Love Is Blind,” star Clay Gravesande repeatedly opened up to fiancée Amber Desiree “AD” Smith about why his parents’ marriage fell apart. In the season finale, out March 6, fans finally saw the exes interact during a candid conversation.

Clay’s mom and dad, Margarita and Trevor Gravesande, were married for nearly 24 years. But, as Clay reveals to AD, Trevor was unfaithful in his marriage, and involved his son by taking him on trips where he cheated. Both hid the secret rendezvous from his Margarita.

Episode 12 shows Trevor stopping by the groom’s room before Clay and AD’s wedding to offer his son some words of wisdom, marking his first appearance on the show. Trevor tells Clay he is proud of him.

When speaking to the cameras later, Clay says their conversation was the most words his father has “poured” into him in his entire life. He also says seeing his dad made him wonder if Trevor loved Margarita throughout their entire relationship.

"There's a gray area when it comes to marriage. And I’m just so big on that gray area. And I just don’t hear too many men articulate that gray area,” he said.

The answer to this question seems to weigh on Clay. At the altar, he reveals he isn’t ready to marry AD.

“This has been the best process. AD, I love you. I don’t think it’s responsible for me to say I do,” he says. “I know fully I’m not ready for marriage.”

In the aftermath, AD tearfully departs the ceremony with her friends and family while Clay speaks to his mom, dad and sister, Taylor.

Margarita tells her son, “Your dad and I were married for almost 24 years. You do not get to this point and think that you need to be forced with the ‘I do.’ Because at the end of the day, it’s what’s in here,” as she points to her heart.

She adds, “And if you’re not 100% sure here, don’t ever cross that line.”

Trevor tells Clay to relax and says his decision at the altar showed “maturity.” As they speak, Margarita looks on. Clay leaves to find AD and cameras capture Margarita calling Trevor out for being the reason Clay doubted he could be a good husband.

Margarita explains to her ex-husband that Clay struggles with viewing a marriage as something that is “sacred” due to his childhood experiences.

“Kids, when they grow up and see things, it’s like, ‘Is marriage for real? Or is marriage something that you get into … and you deceive?’” she says. “And he took a lot of that to the altar with his decision.”

Trevor gets emotional and reflects on his past, saying he did not have the best role models growing up. Margarita says she previously forgave him for his indiscretions, but information came out while filming “Love Is Blind” that she did not know prior.

“I was hurt,” she says.

Margarita continues, “And although we came from broken families, that doesn’t mean that we have to pass on that brokenness to our kids.”

She says that Clay’s past is part of DNA, but Clay signing up for “Love Is Blind” proves he wants to break the cycle and be in a long-term relationship. Trevor chimes in and says Clay could meet someone like her.

“Tell him to meet somebody like you. I met you. You know. Tell him to meet somebody like his mom," Trevor says.

“Yeah, but you met me but you wasn't good to me,” she replies. She ends the conversation and walks away.

Viewers on X applauded Margarita for speaking her mind and recognizing the source of Clay’s hesitancy at the altar.

One deemed her the “MVP of the episode.” The viewer pointed out that Margarita comforted AD and also held Clay’s dad “accountable for the pattern behavior he passed onto Clay that he’s unwilling to fix.”

Another fan said Margarita and Trevor’s candid chat was one of the best parts of the finale.

“This conversation between Clay’s mom and dad is RIVETING!” the X user said. “The way she is holding him accountable in the classiest way. She’s talking to him from a very healed place and those boundaries are set in place!!”

“She did not mince words. She is MOTHER,” a third tweeted.

Others sympathized with Margarita when they learned she heard new information about her husband's infidelity while filming Season Six.

One viewer wrote, “The fact that clay’s mom had to find out that clay’s dad took him on cheating trips through this, had to sit through the whole wedding where her son fumbled and then had to deal with her son and check her ex-husband and deal with his bs… she deserves better.”

Author Katlego Moncho said that the scene between Margarita and Trevor was the best “redemption” story of Season Six.

“Listen! The producers failed us A LOT this season, but that focus on Clay’s parents’ conversation? Absolute gold!” she wrote. “The way his mom gathered his dad all the way up? Couldn’t have asked for a better redemption.”

It seems that although Clay’s time on the show didn’t end in a successful love story, “Love Is Blind” did give Margarita the opportunity to finally voice frustrations she has felt for years.